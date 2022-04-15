The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Get Rich, Data Shows

Sure, your success is connected to your ambition, your talent, and your resources. But might it also be written in the stars? The data suggest a connection. Astrology and spirituality platform Zodiac Story conducted an astrological study based on the richest self-made women in the country, according to the Forbes rankings. And certain patterns emerged, with some signs clearly leading the list in those likeliest to get rich over the course of their lives. Specifically, the study revealed that a person's zodiac sign has some bearing on how likely they are to get rich, based on the number of women representing each sign on Forbes' list of major moneymakers.

Spoiler alert: Sorry, Taurus, but you're the least likely among the signs to get rich, according to the rankings. (This may be because you're inclined to live in the moment in favor of carving out long-term financial plans.) Did your sign make the top six? Read on to find out.

6 Cancer

Rounding out the top half among the richest signs is Cancer with an average net worth of $905 million among the women on the list. Representing this sign on Forbes' list is Alice Schwartz, co-founder of the life science research and clinical diagnostics products company Bio-Rad Laboratories, with a net worth of $2.9 billion. She's the top richest self-made woman Cancer.

Cancers are known to be nurturing, compassionate, and sensitive, per InStyle, which aren't necessarily traits associated with high earners—but maybe they should be.

5 Virgo

The fifth richest sign is Virgo, coming in at an average net worth of $998 million. Virgo businesswoman Doris Fischer, who co-founded The Gap with her late husband back in 1969, represents the sign with a net worth of $2.9 billion.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgos are generally quick-witted and sharp, according to Cosmopolitan, insisting upon high standards and having an eye for every detail. That can certainly help in business.

3 Libra and Scorpio (tie)

Libra and Scorpio are tied for the third position on the list at $1.2 billion. Representing these two signs are Libra Judy Love, the Oklahoma businesswoman worth $5.2 billion, and Scorpio Thai Lee, the Thai-born Korean-American businesswoman worth $4.1 billion.

Libras are natural thinkers and analyzers, Cosmopolitan says, which can be great for business (but also makes them prone to procrastination). Scorpios, on the other hand, tend to be bold, creative, and determined, per mindbodygreen. Determination is a great way to get to billionaire status.

2 Leo

Coming in second on the list (and following closely behind the sign in the top spot) is Leo at $2.1 billion. Judy Faulkner, CEO and founder of the Wisconsin-based healthcare software company Epic Systems, is a Leo worth a cool $6.5 billion.

Leos are known for being confident and comfortable as the center of attention—an important quality when it comes to such business skills as presenting, courting investors, and pitching big ideas.

1 Capricorn

Capricorn lead the list of richest astrological signs with an average net worth of $2.2 billion among the women of this zodiac sign represented on Forbes' rankings. Capricorn Diane Hendricks (who chairs ABC Supply, one of the country's largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding, and windows) is worth more than $11 billion. Another Capricorn well known for her success? Well, that's Dolly Parton, who has amassed a fortune of $350 million over decades of business success alongside iconic talent.

Capricorns are known for being both ambitious and determined, as well as realistic—an important balance to strike for a career-minded person.

Notably, all four of the top richest signs are known for traits including determination and ambition, both of which can be serious assets to people pursuing success and prosperity.

