In life, the reality is there are some people who are always in a relationship. Maybe they cycle through significant others like socks in the dryer, or perhaps they have been with the same person since middle school. If you're wondering if there's a reason why some of your friends (or maybe even you) are never single, astrology just might have something to do with it. Read on to discover the signs most likely to never be single, from constant casual dating to always attached.

RELATED: The Snootiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Libra

Libras make this list because they're eternal optimists when it comes to finding love. Lurie Kimmerle, a mystic with a focus on erotic spirituality, explains Libra is "ruled by Venus, the goddess of love," which guarantees "these hopeless romantics rarely stay single for long." Even right after a break-up, they are always ready to dive back in and find love. However, Kimmerle warns that "they may be more in love with their fantasy than the person in front of them."

Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, says Libras that are single "live vicariously via other people's relationships, which could be through romantic comedies, romance novels, and stories from friends about their own relationships." Honigman explains that lots of Libras are wedding planners because they just love, love.

5 Scorpio

If you've ever been in a relationship with a Scorpio, you know just how intense these water signs are. And if you've been love-bombed by one, it's for a reason. Kimmerle says they often "skip the 'getting-to-know-you' phase and jump straight to love." If you're seeing a Scorpio, don't expect to date for too long because they're focused on finding their soulmate stat.

RELATED: This Is the Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Spy on Their Partners, Data Shows.

4 Gemini

If you're friends with a Gemini, you've probably heard about all the fabulous first dates they've been on. This sign loves to date, but they get bored easily, which makes it difficult for them to settle down. They're not looking for commitment but they are hoping for attention and a fun story to tell their friends. Kimmerle calls them "the most flirtatious of the zodiac" for a reason. "They're most likely to hop from one romance to another," she explains. So don't expect them to stay single for long.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Cancer

Cancers are notorious homebodies who love having a comforting, warm environment, and that often includes a loving partner. Kimmerle describes Cancers as "the lovers, protectors, and providers of the zodiac." It's notoriously difficult for Cancers to keep dating casually—just look at Ariana Grande and her multiple long-term relationships for proof.

After a successful first date, this water sign is wedding planning in their head and seeing how your last name sounds with theirs. Honigman credits Cancer's desire to be in a relationship to their ability to thrive in familiar situations: "Only happy with a family around them, a Cancerian is never fully dressed without a spouse."

RELATED: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Capricorn

Capricorns are famous for their intensity and are definitely not casual daters. If they're even thinking about going out with someone, it's because they're looking for love. Kimmerle explains they "want to build something real and will make sure their partner is also in it for the long haul."

Honigman adds that "earth signs find it easy to be in a couple because they're friendly, stable, and secure." Unlike other signs, Capricorns don't enjoy drama, so if they're not happy, they'll move on immediately and find someone else. Because they love their routines, they want to be in a relationship they can rely on.

1 Pisces

Pisces are emotional, and they're almost always looking for love—albeit sometimes in the wrong places. Kimmerle describes Pisces as people who "will hold a flame for their love even in the most dysfunctional relationships." This sign has a tendency to see the best in those around them.

"Pisceans just love to love," explains Honigman. While Pisces are "romantic to the core," they feel incomplete without a significant other. So expect them to never be single for long.

RELATED: The Messiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.