Relationships

I'm an Astrologer, and These Are the Zodiac Signs I Won't Date

Lauren Ash reveals which astrological signs she keeps her distance from and why.

By Lauren Ash
March 18, 2022
By Lauren Ash
March 18, 2022

When it comes to navigating the dating pool, there's a lot to consider. In addition to physical and emotional compatibility, sometimes astrological signs can play a role. While there's more to relationships than the zodiac alone, looking to the stars can tell you more about yourself and your partners—as well as the people you're better off avoiding altogether. And a lot of it comes down to personal preference. Read on to discover the six signs I won't date as an astrologer.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Divorce, According to an Astrologer.

6
Libra

Young man sitting at home. Sad guy sitting on the couch , copy space
iStock

Though they thrive in close partnerships, Libras need plenty of space in a relationship. Libras thrive when they don't feel held back by their partner, meaning clingy behavior is an instant turn-off. They prioritize balance and harmonious relationships, which can lead to passive-aggressive behavior over direct communication. Libras also aren't the type to shower their partner with endless words of affirmation or send sappy good-morning texts. So, more sensitive signs will have a harder time getting a Libra to open up about their emotions.

5
Aries

friendship end
Pro-stock Studio/Shutterstock

Aries are used to having to take charge of every aspect of everyday life. This gives them a natural confidence and swagger in relationships. Everything's a competition for Aries, including dating. Anything you can do, they can do better. They will often shower romantic partners with bold displays of affection, extravagant gifts, and over-the-top showmanship. However, Aries expect the same level of adoration back from their partner (without you actually showing them up).

RELATED: The Most Flirtatious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4
Cancer

woman sitting on couch with boyfriend looking upset
Shutterstock/Kate Kultsevych

Cancers are known as one of the most nurturing and empathetic signs of the zodiac. When a Cancer falls in love, they go out of their way to create a comfortable relationship. They tend to fall naturally into the role of caretaker and best friend. However, their sweet disposition doesn't come without a darker side: Cancers also have a reputation for being moody and vengeful. If a Cancer feels like you're not appreciating them, they may ice you out. While they are some of the most loyal and supportive people around, they're not someone you want on your bad side if the relationship goes south.

3
Scorpio

Sad frustrated tired caucasian pretty millennial woman with glass of wine suffering from depression, loneliness and stress at home, empty space. Bad relationships, problems, addiction and crisis
Shutterstock

Scorpios are very private upon first meeting. It takes months or even years of building trust to learn the truth about what makes a Scorpio tick. They maintain a small circle of people, but these relationships tend to be very personal and intense. However, Scorpios have a secret side to their personality that few people ever get to see. They have a reputation for being the "love 'em and leave 'em" sign of the zodiac. And if you're not good at picking up on their more subtle communication style, they can seem especially secretive and moody.

RELATED: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Sagittarius

girl crying with guy consoling her
iStock

Sagittarius is known for being super social and friendly to everyone they meet. This can make deciphering their flirting style difficult. Fueled by their spontaneous fire energy, Sagittarius values their freedom. In relationships, things may start off hot but can cool down fast if you can't keep their attention. If the routine of romance gets too boring for a Sagittarius, they'll start looking ahead for the next great adventure.

1
Taurus

Girl deleting pictures of her ex from social media to help her move on
Shutterstock

Taurus is secretly one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean getting them to the altar is any easy trick. This sign is stubborn and known for taking their sweet time with things. That means while they are very stable and thoughtful partners, you'll have a hard time convincing them to do anything they don't want to do. It also means getting an apology out of them is next to impossible. And of all the zodiac signs, they're among some of the most jealous and possessive when in a relationship. It's a "no" for me.

RELATED: This Is the Worst Zodiac Sign to Marry, Astrologers Warn.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Lauren Ash
Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. She covers topics on astrology, dating, pop culture, and celebrity profiles for Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Robin Roberts
    Robin Roberts
    Health

    Robin Roberts Says This Was Her First Cancer Sign

    The GMA host gets candid about her health woes.

  • A senior woman taking a deep breath in her living room
    A senior woman taking a deep breath in her living room
    Health

    Doing This During the Day Could Signal Dementia

    Researchers warn it could be an early red flag.

  • Couple talking to finance advisor at home
    Couple talking to finance advisor at home
    Smarter Living

    The IRS Has a New Warning to Taxpayers

    Not doing this could cost you big.

  • United States Post Office (USPS) location; The USPS is an independent agency of the executive branch of the US federal government
    United States Post Office (USPS) location; The USPS is an independent agency of the executive branch of the US federal government
    Smarter Living

    USPS Will Charge You More for This Soon

    These fees are being added on April 3.

  • A portrait of Blondie from 1976
    A portrait of Blondie from 1976
    Culture

    See Blondie's Debbie Harry Now

    The punk icon is 76.

  • A young man wearing a protective face mask while sitting in his office
    A young man wearing a protective face mask while sitting in his office
    Health

    Are You Protected From the New COVID Variant?

    New information says this is why you might be.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group