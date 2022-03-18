When it comes to navigating the dating pool, there's a lot to consider. In addition to physical and emotional compatibility, sometimes astrological signs can play a role. While there's more to relationships than the zodiac alone, looking to the stars can tell you more about yourself and your partners—as well as the people you're better off avoiding altogether. And a lot of it comes down to personal preference. Read on to discover the six signs I won't date as an astrologer.

6 Libra

Though they thrive in close partnerships, Libras need plenty of space in a relationship. Libras thrive when they don't feel held back by their partner, meaning clingy behavior is an instant turn-off. They prioritize balance and harmonious relationships, which can lead to passive-aggressive behavior over direct communication. Libras also aren't the type to shower their partner with endless words of affirmation or send sappy good-morning texts. So, more sensitive signs will have a harder time getting a Libra to open up about their emotions.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Aries

Aries are used to having to take charge of every aspect of everyday life. This gives them a natural confidence and swagger in relationships. Everything's a competition for Aries, including dating. Anything you can do, they can do better. They will often shower romantic partners with bold displays of affection, extravagant gifts, and over-the-top showmanship. However, Aries expect the same level of adoration back from their partner (without you actually showing them up).

4 Cancer

Cancers are known as one of the most nurturing and empathetic signs of the zodiac. When a Cancer falls in love, they go out of their way to create a comfortable relationship. They tend to fall naturally into the role of caretaker and best friend. However, their sweet disposition doesn't come without a darker side: Cancers also have a reputation for being moody and vengeful. If a Cancer feels like you're not appreciating them, they may ice you out. While they are some of the most loyal and supportive people around, they're not someone you want on your bad side if the relationship goes south.

3 Scorpio

Scorpios are very private upon first meeting. It takes months or even years of building trust to learn the truth about what makes a Scorpio tick. They maintain a small circle of people, but these relationships tend to be very personal and intense. However, Scorpios have a secret side to their personality that few people ever get to see. They have a reputation for being the "love 'em and leave 'em" sign of the zodiac. And if you're not good at picking up on their more subtle communication style, they can seem especially secretive and moody.

2 Sagittarius

Sagittarius is known for being super social and friendly to everyone they meet. This can make deciphering their flirting style difficult. Fueled by their spontaneous fire energy, Sagittarius values their freedom. In relationships, things may start off hot but can cool down fast if you can't keep their attention. If the routine of romance gets too boring for a Sagittarius, they'll start looking ahead for the next great adventure.

1 Taurus

Taurus is secretly one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean getting them to the altar is any easy trick. This sign is stubborn and known for taking their sweet time with things. That means while they are very stable and thoughtful partners, you'll have a hard time convincing them to do anything they don't want to do. It also means getting an apology out of them is next to impossible. And of all the zodiac signs, they're among some of the most jealous and possessive when in a relationship. It's a "no" for me.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.