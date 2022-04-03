The excitement that comes with a new relationship can make you feel like a totally new person. It's easy to get caught up in all of the romantic dates and spontaneous weekend getaways. But what happens when things start to feel off? It can be hard to tell if your relationship is just cooling down or if your partner is losing interest. While there are usually warning signs ahead of a break-up, it's not always easy to tell what they are. Luckily, there's a lot that astrology can tell you about whether your significant other may be ready to leave. Read on to discover the number one sign your partner has lost interest in you, according to the zodiac.

RELATED: Why You're Most Likely to Get Dumped, Based on Their Zodiac Sign.

Read the original article on Best Life.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

When Aries are in love they show their affection through bold actions. There's no shortage of romance, passion, and gift-giving when you're dating one. They're used to having the best of everything (including partners), and love showing off. However, Aries tend to become moody and argumentative if they don't feel appreciated in the relationship. If your Aries partner is picking fights any chance they get or seem less affectionate, your relationship might be headed for trouble.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus are known for being a bit stubborn in their relationships. However, they have a secret romantic side few get to see. These money-making earth signs aren't cheap when it comes to showing their affection and also are a great source of emotional support. They'll drop anything to come to the aid of a friend or loved one. This means when a Taurus suddenly stops making time for you or is hard to get a hold of, it might be the beginning of the end.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Best at Lying, According to an Astrologer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis are known for their razor-sharp wit and charm. They are natural communicators who love exchanging ideas and will give their undivided attention to one romantic partner. When a Gemini is in love, they will spend hours telling you about their innermost thoughts, dreams, and goals. So if you're finding it harder to get them to tell you what's on their mind, it might be a sign that things are rocky.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers are one of the more emotional signs of the zodiac. The right partner makes a Cancer feel safe enough to come out of their shell and show their soft side. They will open up their hearts and share their most intimate thoughts. This also makes it easy to tell when a Cancer isn't invested in the relationship anymore. Just as quickly as they open up, they'll retreat back into their shell if they don't think it can last.

RELATED: This Is the Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Spy on Their Partners, Data Shows.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When a Leo is in love they ooze affection. These confident fire signs love to express their devotion through physical touch and quality time. Leos see creativity and passion as the core of any long-lasting relationship, which means they'll quickly become bored or uninspired if the relationship begins to sour. Keep in mind, the quickest way to lose your Leo lover is to stifle their imagination or criticize them.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo rules over daily action, routine, and selflessness. When a Virgo is in love they are fully devoted to their partner. They express their appreciation through acts of service and prefer relationships where both people can grow together. But when a romance cools off, it may feel like you and your Virgo lover can't see eye to eye on anything. The more passive your Virgo partner becomes, the more likely it is that things are coming to an end.

RELATED: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Libra is the sign of relationships and long-term partnerships. These friendly air signs thrive in close relationships and enjoy sharing their success with others. When a Libra is in love, they will consider their partner in every decision they make about the future. You'll never be left wondering where you stand with them. However, if a Libra feels like your relationship might not be built to last, they can become cold and distant. Though they might not say they're calling it quits, their actions will speak volumes.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Scorpios are known for their intensity and passion in relationships. They may be hard to get to know at first, but when a Scorpio falls, they fall hard. Their too-cool attitude quickly melts away and reveals a sappy romantic with some serious emotional depth. But be warned: If you make a Scorpio feel judged for their softer side, they'll turn cold again in a heartbeat. You've never experienced the silent treatment until you've been on the wrong side of a Scorpio.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign With the Worst Temper, According to Astrologers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When it comes to relationships, Sagittarius is the most unconventional sign. They don't like to stay in one place for too long and are always looking for the next big thrill. When a Sagittarius is in love, expect life to become an adventure. They will always book an extra flight or grab a second concert ticket for their sweetheart. But be warned, this fire sign has a wild heart that can't be tamed. So if your Sagittarius lover starts feeling suffocated, they might just go on the next trip without you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When it comes to dating and marriage, nobody takes it more seriously than a Capricorn. Though they may not be the flashiest lover, they're certainly the most reliable. When a Capricorn is in love, there's no obstacle too big for the relationship to overcome. However, if a Capricorn feels like you're not as invested in the success of it as they are, they'll stop giving you their undivided time and attention.

RELATED: This Is the Least Desirable Zodiac Sign, Data Shows.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius are the rebels of the zodiac, often floating between different friend groups, careers, and hobbies. It takes a deep, personal connection with another person before this sign can consider them a potential romantic partner. For this reason, it's very common for an Aquarius to need a friendship foundation before dating. When an Aquarius is in love, the relationship feels like a sleepover with your best friend. However, if your Aquarius partner starts to feel shut out, that bond and romantic fire will fade fast.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces loves spending their time and energy on the people they care most about. Their open-mindedness and intuition make them incredibly good listeners and caring partners. When a Pisces is in love, they will fully open their heart and share their secrets, dreams, and desires. However, they can fall out of love just as quickly as they fall into it. So, if your Pisces lover starts building emotional walls or refusing to see things from your perspective, it might be the end of things.

RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.