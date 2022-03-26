Feeling blue since your last breakup? Wondering if you'll be able to make it last this time? Just as astrology can show you the likelihood your love will last a lifetime, your partner's sign can also reveal the bad relationship habits that might eventually drive you apart. Some signs set next to impossible standards for their partners, while others have a hard time with commitment. Then, there are the ones who can't keep their eye from wandering. Everyone has their flaws. Read on to discover why you're most likely to get dumped, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries are the go-getters of the zodiac and when it comes to relationships, they like to take charge. This makes them incredibly confident, romantic partners. However, Aries have very little patience and are known to have a hairpin trigger temper should they feel disrespected. And, they aren't afraid to call anyone out for any reason. And while passion is important for building a long-lasting relationship, so is patience and understanding.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As one of the two signs ruled by Venus, there's nothing Taurus is lacking in the romance department. They love to spoil their partner with gifts, trips, and plenty of smooches. However, this earth sign is also known for being a bit stubborn and slow to apologize. Once a Taurus gets their mind set on something, there's no way to get them to budge. That's great news if you're on the same wavelength as your partner, but good luck trying to convince a Taurus to see things from another point of view.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As cliché as it sounds, Geminis really do have two personalities in a relationship. Their sociable and bubbly personalities crave intellectual stimulation. It's crucial for their partner to be able to challenge both their wit and charm. However, as an air sign, Geminis have a tendency to ghost if things get too hot and heavy too soon. If they start to feel trapped, they'll move onto the next best thing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There's no other zodiac sign more nurturing and understanding than Cancer. This sentimental water sign will never miss a birthday, holiday, or anniversary⁠—they're definitely someone you can count on. However, they have a tendency to get moody if they feel their emotional efforts aren't being reciprocated. Don't expect them to tell you what's wrong, however. Although they're great at picking up on other people's emotions, they're not likely to confront a partner when they're feeling slighted. They'll expect you to play a guessing game until you figure out why they're upset.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Dating a Leo can feel like being with a celebrity. They have a natural shine and confidence that is so powerful⁠—everyone around them can feel the effects. While it's never a boring affair, the problem comes when it's time to let the other person in the relationship have the spotlight. Their vanity and ego are what get in between Leos and a long-lasting relationship. Oftentimes they'll double down on arguing or proving a point even if they know they're wrong. This confidence can be attractive at first but it can get tiring fast.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgos are thoughtful and practical when it comes to picking a partner. They are skeptical of letting just anyone into their inner circle. This makes them very good at picking partnerships that last a lifetime, but it can also push people away. Virgos tend to carry that skepticism and criticism of others into a relationship. Combined with their own tendency to question their feelings, it takes a lot of patience to get to know a Virgo. Ultimately, their trust issues are often the downfall of their intimate partnerships and can cause them to shut down instead of opening up.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Libras are one of the most idealistic signs in the zodiac. If there's a chance they can have their cake and eat it too, they'll take it. Libras want to avoid conflict at any cost. Their tendency to self-sacrifice in favor of their partnership can build resentment in their relationship over time. And once a Libra feels like they're burned out in a relationship, they'll withdraw emotionally. This can lead to a breakdown in communication which can be a relationship killer.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Scorpios crave intensity in their relationships, and they don't share their feelings with just anyone. Once a Scorpio has their sights set on you, prepare for a whirlwind romance. They like to develop a sense of closeness quickly but struggle with vulnerability early on. It can take years of dating to truly understand the inner workings of their thoughts. And though Scorpios value loyalty and commitment, they can be secretive. They struggle with trusting their partners, and as a result they can get jealous easily.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius are the freedom seekers of the zodiac. For them, life is one big adventure, and they're not going to let anyone or anything keep them from catching the night flight. And while their fun and carefree spirit is a major turn-on for some, Sagittarius don't like to be tied down, so it may take a while for them to commit to one person. In addition, it's tough for this sign to take things too seriously. This makes having serious emotional conversations with them difficult. While they may use humor to relieve the tension in serious conversation, it can be frustrating if there are real issues that need to be addressed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn approaches dating like a business proposal, and they're looking to make a lasting commitment. They don't enjoy wasting their time with casual flings and hook-ups. This makes them appealing to anyone looking to settle down soon, but it can be a major turnoff for a more carefree person. It may be hard to tell if a Capricorn is even interested at first, because they're not known to be the most flashy or romantic sign. Capricorns also tend to bury their emotions in favor of being the "strong one" in a relationship. And while this may be the right move in some situations, it can give them the appearance of being emotionally detached or cold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius are very selective about who they date, so it takes a very unique person to win their affection. This sociable air sign has plenty of friends and potential romantic partners in orbit at all times. Don't expect them to make the first move, however. For all of their swagger, Aquarius have a bit of a shy streak in them when it comes to dating. While they have their extroverted side, they also need a lot of time to be alone and recharge. This can give off the impression that they're uninterested or aloof in their romantic relationships, which might leave the other person feeling abandoned.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces is the sweet romantic of the zodiac. When a Pisces falls, they fall hard and are ready to give their partner the world. However, this dreamy water sign has a tendency to build up a fantasy about their potential partner. Rather than accept the person they love, flaws and all, they tend to gloss over the problems in a relationship. This can lead to a major problem down the road when Pisces realize the cracks in a relationship. They also tend to dump all of their emotions at once, leaving their partners confused as to how things spiraled so quickly.

