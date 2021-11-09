This Is the Least Desirable Zodiac Sign, Data Shows

Navigating the dating world and finding a romantic match built to last is no easy endeavor. There are so many factors at play that it can seem all but impossible for enough of them to align between you and another person to click romantically. And while there are things you can be proactive about when it comes to improving your chances of romantic success, other things are, unfortunately, out of your hands—like up in space amongst the stars out of reach, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans about the least desirable zodiac sign.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Diamondère, the survey asked respondents to weigh in on their past, present, and future relationships, including what astrological sign they absolutely refuse to date. Read on to discover the least desirable zodiac sign.

12 Pisces

People who refuse to date this sign: 7 percent

If your birthday falls between Feb. 19 and March 20, you are a Pisces, which is a water sign symbolized by two fish and the last constellation of the zodiac. The fish, according to Allure, are "the most psychic, empathetic, and compassionate creatures of the astrological wheel." This sensitivity comes at a cost, however, and "Pisces can easily become swallowed by emotions and must remember to stay grounded in the material realm (appropriately, Pisces rules the feet)."

When it comes to relationships, Pisces tend to be "kind and gentle, [and] they're invigorated by shared experiences of music and romance. Any relationship with mystical Pisces is guaranteed to involve deep spiritual exploration."

11 Aquarius

People who refuse to date this sign: 10 Percent

The 11th constellation of the zodiac, Aquarius covers birthdays between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18. Aquarius is an air sign represented by the symbol of the water bearer, which delivers hydration to others and prioritizes "supporting communities and focusing on the collective," according to Bustle.

Aquarius is the sign that "rules friendship, so having a solid platonic relationship with a romantic partner is important." This means that Aquarius wants their romantic partner to feel like a friend and that traits like loyalty are extremely valued. For people who date an Aquarius they need to be prepared for the potential that the person might not be as emotionally sensitive as other signs, and accept the fact that "Aquarius' need to march to the beat of their own drum."

According to Bustle, Gemini and Libra are the most compatible signs with Aquarius, and if you want to impress an Aquarius, it's essential to be authentic and unafraid to show what makes you a unique individual.

10 Capricorn

People who refuse to date this sign: 16 percent

Having a birthday that falls between Dec. 22 and Jan. 20 makes you a Capricorn, a star sign represented by the symbol of a horned goat. According to Cosmopolitan, Capricorns are "the hardest workers of the zodiac and love nothing more than getting ahead in life. They are ambitious, determined, materialistic and strong. They will keep going when others would've given up ten miles back. This makes them great partners in life, as well as friends or collaborators."

Capricorns are also highly sensitive, self-aware, and match well romantically with Virgo and Taurus.

9 Sagittarius

People who refuse to date this sign: 17 percent

Represented by the archer, Sagittarius is a fire sign that applies to people born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21. Those whose sign is Sagittarius are often driven by a desire for adventure—whether it be geographical, intellectual, or spiritual in nature, Allure says.

That adventurous spirit requires Sagittarians to be flexible and adaptable to change, which they are. And if you plan on dating one, you probably should be too. According to Allure, Sagittarians "resent any boundaries, so constant motion is essential in any Sag relationship. If you are lucky enough to link up with one of these archers, be sure to buckle up and have your passport ready. With Sagittarius, it's always a wild ride."

8 Libra

People who refuse to date this sign: 22 percent

Libras are born between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22 and represented by the scales of justice, making them "often associated with justice, balance, beauty, and harmony," according to MindBodyGreen.

While Libras are passionate about fighting for a cause or helping others, they are often less sure about what they want for themselves, particularly when it comes to relationships. In other words, when it comes to dating a Libra, you are probably going to have to make the next move. And don't forget that they are known to enjoy the finer things in life, and are by no means opposed to being pampered.

"Generally, the most compatible signs for Libra friendships and romantic relationships are fellow air signs (Gemini, Aquarius, and other Libras) as they speak the same airy language," according to MindBodyGreen. "Though there may be obstacles along the way, Libra can match well with opposing sign Aries, and these two stand to learn a lot from each other."

7 Scorpio

People who refuse to date this sign: 24 percent

Represented by the scorpion, Scorpios are born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21. Scorpio is known to be one of the most misunderstood, secret, and seductive signs of the zodiac.

"The essence of Scorpio energy is magnetic, passionate, loyal, protective, trendsetting, controlling, powerful, charismatic, transformational, focused, loyal, healing, psychic, bonding-oriented and brave," according to Parade. But it's not always easy to be involved with a Scorpio, especially romantically.

"On the flipside, negative Scorpio energy can be obsessive, possessive, jealous, secretive, vengeful, cruel, calculating and manipulative."

6 Virgo

People who refuse to date this sign: 28 percent

If you are born between Aug. 23 to Sept. 22, your sign is Virgo. Represented by the symbol of the maiden, Virgos are often organized individuals with an "unpretentious vibe and natural sense of purity," Bustle says.

"Much more than just critical fussbudgets, Virgos are flawless in their efficiency in and execution of the simplest to grandest of tasks," Virgo-born astrologer Marissa Leigh Jackson told Bustle. "Virgos take a lot of heat, but they can handle it. They will listen to your random rants and always remember your coffee order. Keep them around."

When it comes to matters of the heart, "Virgos are known for being picky and having high expectations in love, but once they find someone who's compatible with their lifestyle and appreciative of their talents, they can be great partners." They are particularly compatible with Taurus and Capricorn.

5 Leo

People who refuse to date this sign: 31 percent

Born between July 22 to Aug. 23, Leos are represented by the lion and have energy that is "glamorous, courageous, and bold," according to MindBodyGreen.

In terms of personality, Leos tend to be creative, confident, courageous, bold, and dominant, but are susceptible to the burnout that comes with all those powerful characteristics and need to prioritize proper rest and relaxation.

The boldness of their personality translates into what they are looking for in a relationship. "Leos need relationships to feel hot, passionate, and exciting. Keeping things spicy in the bedroom is nonnegotiable," MindBodyGreen says. Leos tend to be most romantically compatible with fellow fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. But whatever sign you may be, to date a Leo you need to be dynamic and passionate enough to keep up.

4 Aries

People who refuse to date this sign: 34 percent

If you are born between March 21 and April 19 then you are an Aries, the first sign of the zodiac. Represented by the ram, Aries, like other fire signs, are bold and compassionate. They are "uncomplicated and direct in their approach" and "they often get frustrated by exhaustive details and unnecessary nuances," Allure says.

The bold, direct, and fiery nature of Aries makes for passionate, albeit emotionally charged romantic relationships. "Aries is known for an explosive temper, and although their outbursts don't last long, it's definitely best to avoid fiery rams until the steam has dissipated," Allure says. "But when these brazen rams are not flying off the handle, they're upbeat, positive, and playful creatures who enjoy living life to the fullest."

3 Taurus

People who refuse to date this sign: 36 percent

Tauruses are born April 20 and May 20 and represented by the symbol of the bull. They are known to be both hardworking and pleasure-seeking.

"Tauruses take pride in their loyalty, devotion, and steadfast nature. They like being a rock for those around them, and they crave pleasure of both the body and heart," Taurus-born astrologer Kyle Thomas told Bustle. "Once a Taurus sets their mind to something, it is very hard to change it, for better or worse. That's why having a Taurus in your corner is so valuable — they'll do everything in their power to share what they have with those they deem worthy."

Romantically speaking, Tauruses are devoted and loyal, but maybe not the most adventurous or exciting partners a person could ask for. According to Bustle, they are most romantically compatible with "fellow earth signs Virgo and Capricorn, as well as water signs Cancer and Pisces."

2 Cancer

People who refuse to date this sign: 37 percent

Being born between June 21 and July 22 typically means you are a Cancer, the fourth sign of the zodiac, which is symbolized by the crab. Sometimes considered the "homebody of the zodiac," Cancers have personality traits that include being "nurturing, sensitive, compassionate, self-protective, security-seeking and offering, loving, and displaying a goofy, ingratiating sense of humor," according to InStyle.

When it comes to their love life, Cancers often display traits of the hopeless romantic, and are most compatible with Scorpio, Pisces, and Virgo.

According to InStyle, Cancers "can't help but wear their heart on their sleeve, which is all too apparent when they flirt. They're just bursting with so much love to give, and they've likely dreamed of their fairy tale ideal partner—and by extension, home life—since childhood. Their happy place is home, so there's nothing more romantic to them than finding someone who fits well into their domestic world."

1 Gemini

People who refuse to date this sign: 42 percent

Born between May 21 and June 20, Gemini is the zodiac sign that people avoid dating more than any other. Symbolized by the celestial twins, Gemini is an air sign "interested in so many pursuits that it had to double itself," according to Allure. This has given Geminis the reputation as being two-faced, though that's not necessarily accurate.

Instead, Geminis are "Playful and intellectually curious … constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups."

Dating a Gemini can be difficult, as they need romantic relationships to be constantly exciting, stimulating, and fresh. Newness and change are key, which may mean it takes more work to make it, well, work with a Gemini long-term.

"Gemini is more likely to be interested in polyamory," MindBodyGreen says. "That's not to say that Geminis can't mate for the long haul. However, they have a deep need for newness, socializing, and excitement in all aspects of life—relationships included."

