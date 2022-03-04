Relationships

The 5 Worst Things About Scorpios, Astrologer Warns

This sultry water sign has more negative traits than you might realize.

By Lauren Ash
March 4, 2022
By Lauren Ash
March 4, 2022

Everybody loves a little excitement in their life. And when it comes to being the rebel of the zodiac, there's no one that fits the bill better than Scorpios. This sultry water sign is known for their sweet-talking abilities, cool under pressure personalities, and obsessive loyalty in relationships. But before you go looking to tie the knot with your Scorpio sweetheart, there are a few things to know about what's lurking under the surface of their alluring (but sometimes complicated) demeanor. Read on to discover the five worst Scorpio traits.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Best at Lying, According to an Astrologer.

1
Scorpios are prideful.

angry man and woman with crossed arms talking
Shutterstock/Mangostar

Though they're not as boastful or cocky as the other fixed signs, Scorpios tend to have an ego. That sense of self-assuredness can be admirable at times, but it can also make it nearly impossible to convince them they're wrong or at fault in situations. So, if you're waiting on an apology from a Scorpio, don't hold your breath.

RELATED: This Is the Worst Zodiac Sign to Marry, Astrologers Warn.

2
Scorpios keep secrets.

gossip
fizkes/Shutterstock

Scorpios have many layers to their personalities and lives. They tend to play their emotions and motivations close to the chest so they can observe what others do before acting themselves. This sign will often withhold information or lie by omission under the guise of objectivity. Just because they're staying silent on a topic doesn't mean they aren't holding back.

3
Scorpios play hard to get.

woman on date pretends she's not interested in man.
Shutterstock

Scorpios have an air of mystery about them that makes them irresistible. But that guarded attitude can make it hard to get to know a Scorpio one-on-one. It can take them months or even years before they open up with someone new about how they're really feeling. That can leave some people wondering if they ever really knew the real them at all. One way to encourage more open communication is not to pressure a Scorpio to share before they're ready to get deep.

RELATED: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Scorpios are cunning.

man making facial expression, touching head
PeopleImages / iStock

Influenced by the warrior energy of Mars, Scorpios don't have the same forgive and forget attitude other water signs have. They may smile sweetly and tell you all is forgiven to your face when in reality they're waiting for the right time to strike. And much like the scorpion they're associated with, they're not afraid to play offensively and lash out first if they think you've been disloyal.

5
Scorpios are incredibly moody.

An irritated senior woman turns from the television she has been watching, holding the remote control.
iStock

Scorpio is a fixed sign which means they're incredibly set in their ways. This makes them very reliable as partners but can lead to frequent shifts in their mood. Unlike other signs that make their feelings known, Scorpios tend to retreat into themselves when things get tough. And while Scorpios have a great dark sense of humor, they're also known for being more pessimistic. This means you'll frequently be navigating their shifting emotions and need for alone time.

Dating or being friends with a Scorpio is not for the faint of heart; it can take a toll on your emotions. But more often than not, it's worth the effort. If you can get past their initial distrust and skepticism, you'll be rewarded with a deep emotional connection built on loyalty and mutual respect.

RELATED: The Most Passive-Aggressive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Lauren Ash
Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. She covers topics on astrology, dating, pop culture, and celebrity profiles for Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Cropped shot of an affectionate young groom slipping a ring on to his bride's finger while standing at the altar on their wedding day
    Cropped shot of an affectionate young groom slipping a ring on to his bride's finger while standing at the altar on their wedding day
    Relationships

    Doing This After Your Wedding Spikes Divorce Risk

    How did you spend your first months of marriage?

  • Worried mother using mobile phone an laptop at home
    Worried mother using mobile phone an laptop at home
    Smarter Living

    The IRS Now Won't Let You Do This

    You'll have to wait until after April 18.

  • gray hair
    gray hair
    Style

    These 4 Products Will Make Gray Hair Softer

    Take care of your grays.

  • pharmaceutical drugs
    pharmaceutical drugs
    Health

    This Medication Is Being Recalled Immediately

    The issue could result in serious infection.

  • Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900(ER) aircraft is airborne as it departs Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles, California USA
    Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900(ER) aircraft is airborne as it departs Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles, California USA
    Travel

    Alaska Airlines Won't Let You Do This

    This change is going into effect immediately.

  • Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas at a press conference for "Miami Vice" in 1985
    Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas at a press conference for "Miami Vice" in 1985
    Culture

    See Crockett and Tubbs From "Miami Vice" Now

    Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas are both 72.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group