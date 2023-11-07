Astrologers Reveal How to Instantly Spot a Scorpio

Scorpio is one of the most divisive signs of the zodiacs. It's the one most people refuse to date, but it's also regularly praised for being more patient and more reliable than others. Often mistaken for a fire sign, a lot of the mixed feelings toward this water sign may come down to its complex nature. There are so many specific traits that make a Scorpio stand out from the rest of the zodiac, some more appreciated others. Read on to find out how to instantly spot a Scorpio, according to astrologers.

RELATED: 7 Things You Should Never Say to a Scorpio, Astrologers Say.

1 They've lived an intense life.

Out of the 12 zodiac signs, Scorpio is the most intense, according to Tara Redfield, professional astrologer at Another Day Greener Lifestyle & Astrology. As it turns out, their life usually reflects this.

"Scorpios have lived an intense life, meaning they have lived through at least one serious crisis," she says.

As Redfield further explains, Scorpio is the sign that rules sex, death, rebirth, and transformation.

"Therefore, those born under this sign often go through many 'lives' during their journey," she continues. "And they cannot avoid dealing with loss."

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign That's Best in a Crisis, Astrologers Say.

2 They're more mysterious than most.

Alongside being the most intense, Scorpios are also the most mysterious of all the signs, according to Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina. Their persona may take decades to unwrap and still, "you'll never truly known who you are dealing with," she warns.

But make no mistake. The mysterious aura of a Scorpio is purposeful and helps them stand out from other astrological signs, Raquel Rodriguez, a professional astrologer working with Nomadrs, adds.

"They prefer to keep their true thoughts and feelings hidden," she notes. "This trait sets them apart from the more open and expressive signs like Gemini or Sagittarius."

3 They don't trust others easily.

Scorpios may also come off as more mysterious than other signs because "they do not trust easily," Redfield says. In fact, it can take a lot of time and a lot of effort to actually win a Scorpios' trust, according to Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"They're people watchers, summing everyone up before allowing them in," Bennet shares. "But once you cross into their circle of trust, you'll see the depths of feelings."

RELATED: The Least Trustworthy Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

4 They're extremely persuasive.

Scorpios may not trust other people, but that doesn't they can't get you to trust them. Scorpios are extremely persuasive and resourceful, according to Redfield.

"They always manage to get exactly what they want," she says.

This trait comes naturally to Scorpios, because they tend to intuitively read others, Bennet adds.

"Understanding others' wants, needs and dreams makes them masters in persuasion," she reveals. "They use their understanding to manipulate people without them even realizing."

5 They have a strong desire for control.

A Scorpio's lack of trust and natural predisposition for persuasion may also help explain another trait common among this sign: a need for control.

"Scorpios have a strong desire to control their environment and relationships," Redfield shares. "This can make them come across as overly possessive."

RELATED: The Least Jealous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 They're extremely loyal.

Even though they tend to get a bad rap, Scorpios are someone you want to have on your side. This is because they are known for their deep-rooted loyalty, Rodriguez says.

"Once you earn a Scorpio's trust, they're unwaveringly loyal. But they expect the same loyalty in return," she cautions. "They build relationships based on trust and mutual respect, valuing deep connections over superficial interactions."

You can see this extreme loyalty play out in romantic relationships as well, according to Garbis.

"Scorpios rule the 8th house, which is the house of marriage," she explains. "So when they decide to get married or be with someone seriously, they are in it for the long term."

7 They're good at keeping secrets.

The Scorpio's loyal nature also allows them to be the best secret-keepers, according to Garbis.

"With their Plutonian ruler, they absorb the skeletons of your closet and for as long as you are on friendly terms, they won't tell a soul," she says. "People are drawn to them and tell them weird things—many will bare their chests to them, and Scorpios love it."

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.