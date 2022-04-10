A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life: April 10 to April 16

Life is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Are you ready for it? After weeks of soaring through fiery Aries, Mercury will enter Taurus on April 10. With the planet of communication moving into the sign of the bull, expect things to slow down. This is the time to have those serious one-on-one talks you've been waiting on. On April 12, Jupiter and Neptune will connect in a spiritual, passionate embrace in the sign of Pisces. Not only will you be feeling more personally inspired, but this romantic energy will also radiate through your relationships.

When Mars enters Pisces shortly after on April 14, the humanitarian side of you will shine. And finally, the full moon makes its debut in Libra on April 16, helping you release any lingering feelings brought on by the new moon at the start of the month. Read on to discover your weekly horoscope for living your best life from April 10 to April 16. For the most accurate reading, we recommend looking at the horoscope for your rising sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're standing center stage, Aries! Last week brought major shifts to your personal life when Venus entered Pisces on April 5. The focus and dedication you've been pouring into your career are finally paying off. However, you may be experiencing some pushback in expected places. It's important to remember that while you're doing the right thing for yourself, not everyone will be happy about the new you. Use the energy of Mercury entering Taurus on April 10 to connect with your spiritual side. The full moon in Libra on April 16 will be ideal for releasing negativity and refocusing on yourself. Remember to keep your eyes on the prize and surround yourself with the people who truly have your back.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Conflict is unavoidable, Taurus. Last week brought a few critical conversations surrounding your finances. Expect those talks to finally come to a head when Mercury enters your sign on April 10. Allow your attention to shift away from feeling the pressure to perform and instead, focus on communicating your needs. The road may feel rocky this week but with determination and focus, you can expect a resolution when Mars enters Pisces on April 14. This transit will open the doors that have prevented you from expressing your feelings honestly. As a full moon in Libra shines a light on your daily routine and habits on April 16, reflect on how you can show up for yourself during the remainder of the month.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

April is bringing major money moves, Gemini. You've been branching out socially for the last few weeks and making new connections. All of your networking will pay off when your ruling planet Mercury enters Taurus on April 10, expect some conversations around material wealth and possibly even a raise at work. Not all that glitters is gold, however. You'll want to weigh your option carefully when Mars enters Pisces on April 14. Rather than trying to find all the right things to say, focus on aligning your goals with what you want out of the future. Although it may feel like your world is spinning out of control, you can expect a break from the drama when the full moon in Libra occurs on April 16. Take a night in for some self-care and create a vision board to help keep you focused on what matters

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Things are finally slowing down for you, Cancer. The first week of the month brought some much-needed positive energy to your romantic relationships, thanks to fellow water sign Pisces entering Venus on April 5. Expect that sweetness to continue when Mercury enters the sign of Taurus on April 10. Your normally diplomatic communication style will get an extra boost of confidence during this time, and it'll be easier than ever for you to express your needs clearly and firmly. When the warrior planet Mars enters Pisces on April 14, things in your love life will take a turn for the better. Romance and sensuality will flow easily to you during this transit, so plan a date night with that special someone. On April 16, the full moon in Libra will bring lucrative business opportunities your way. Expect all eyes to be on your career in the coming months, so enjoy the peace and quiet while you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It's time to come out of your shell, Leo. The last few weeks have been asking you to slow down and evaluate where you're headed in life. Things will finally start picking up again when Mercury enters the sign of Taurus on April 10. You'll be emboldened to start a new creative project or reconnect with an old flame. When Mars enters Pisces on April 14, you'll feel more sentimental than usual. This energy will help you find the confidence to speak your mind about how you want your future to look. But the quick pace of April can lead you to burnout if you're not careful. Mark your calendar for a self-care day on April 16, when the full moon enters Libra. Just like the first week of the month, it may be time for you to pause and recuperate before jumping into the next big adventure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're a new person, Virgo. Last month was a whirlwind of change regarding your relationships. This theme will continue when Venus, the goddess of love, beauty, and abundance, enters your sister sign Pisces on April 5, bringing even more love life blessings your way. Though you normally find it difficult to express how you're feeling, communication will flow naturally for you when Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus on April 10. It's time to be more vulnerable with your partner regarding what you want out of your relationship. Mars will also enter Pisces on April 14, which will light the way for new beginnings. It's time to choose what you want and stop worrying if others understand your motivation. This will be especially important when the full moon in Libra lights up the sky on April 16. Unexpected changes are coming to your professional life during this transit. Focus on keeping your cool and communicating your expectations and needs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

This week might look a little rocky but it's nothing you can't handle, Libra. Your long-term relationships will be tested when Mercury enters Taurus on April 10. Life has been going nonstop for the last few months, and there's a chance you've been neglecting your mental and emotional needs. Rest and relaxation are on the mind leading up to Mars entering Pisces on April 14. Reconnect with the friends and family that make you feel the most grounded during this time. There's a difference between self-care and self-indulgence, and the full moon occurring in your sign on April 16 will ask you to choose the path that aligns with your personal goals—not the expectations of others. Don't allow yourself to get frazzled, focus on your future instead.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

You're in a new era, Scorpio. The last month has brought substantial change to how you view and approach problems in your life. You may find yourself feeling reactive or even defensive at times when Mercury enters Taurus on April 10. Though you're normally a cool customer in conflict, sometimes it's best to express your frustrations fully. On April 14, your ruling planet Mars enters fellow water sign Pisces, bringing a new perspective to a situation that has been eating away at you. Try to keep your mind open to new ideas and points of view during this transit. If you've been looking for a way out of your current situation, the full moon in Libra on April 16 is ideal for manifesting your new reality. You've been working hard over the past few months and it's finally time to shine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You've been busy, Sagittarius. Aries season has brought a boost of confidence to your friendships and social life, and all this running around might have you feeling burnt out. The Neptune-Jupiter conjunction this week is the chance for you to reestablish your boundaries in new relationships. Freedom is important to you and communicating your needs will be necessary when the communication planet Mercury enters Taurus on April 10. It's time to have a big conversation with your romantic partner about what the future holds for you two. You'll want to be on the same page ahead of Mars entering Pisces on April 14. This shift will light up your career and social status for the next few weeks. You're about to be busy, and you're going to love it: Just make sure you're consistent with your effort so you can stick the landing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

As someone who is used to accomplishing a lot, the stars this month are asking you to take a break. It's time to reconnect with your support system. Your normally stoic conversational style will feel more expressive when Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus on April 10. It can be easy for everyone (including yourself) to forget you have feelings, Capricorn, so take this opportunity to communicate your needs. You may experience some pushback from people who are used to taking advantage of you when Mars enters Pisces on April 14. If you do get into a squabble during this time, take the high road. Don't allow the opinions of others to sway you from what you know is best. The full moon in Libra on April 16 is igniting your home life and familial connections. Focus on rebuilding the sanctuary that is your personal life so you can focus on your hobbies and relationships for the remainder of the month.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Self-love has been on your mind, Aquarius. The last few weeks have opened your eyes to new possibilities regarding your career and personal connections. Expect a boost in your social status when Mercury enters fellow fixed sign Taurus on April 10. As the rebel of the zodiac, you don't tend to gravitate toward leadership opportunities. However, that's exactly what's headed your way when Mars enters sensitive Pisces on April 14. You'll get an extra boost of creativity when the full moon enters fellow air sign Libra on April 16, too. Expect a lot of firsts this month, Aquarius. But don't worry, you'll be more than prepared to step up to the plate and knock it out of the park.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Aries season can have you feeling a bit under the weather, Pisces. But you can expect that to change during this week's transition. Expect a shake-up with your social circle when Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Taurus on April 10. Money might be tight right now due to some shifting changes in your professional life, but spending time with friends and family doesn't have to cost a dime. On April 14, Mars joins Venus in your sign, Pisces. These two planets complement each other and have the potential to shake up your love life. Keep your heart open during this time since you never know where you might find love. You'll also be feeling a bit more liberal with your spending, so it's a perfect time to enjoy a shopping day by yourself. By the full moon in Libra on April 16, your mental health will come into focus. It might feel like something is missing during this transit, so journaling and vision boarding your goals and dreams can help you feel more aligned.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.