Ever wondered if your messy room is because you're feeling just the tiniest bit lazy, or because you were born that way? Perhaps your significant other can't be bothered to put away their socks, or maybe you find yourself leaving a pile of clothing on your chair more often than not. Believe it or not, the source of your slovenly behavior could be written in the stars. Read on to discover the six messiest zodiac signs, from a little untidy to completely filthy.

6 Cancer

Cancers can make a mess, but it's mostly because they're so nostalgic. They have a hard time parting with anything attached to their memories. That can be anything from a sweet Polaroid to a dress they went on a fun date in. Because of their penchant for keeping memories nearby, messes form over time.

Cancers also love to entertain, which can lead to loads of dishes sitting in the sink. Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman says, "Cancers will clear up after a big gathering, and they love seeing their house all sparkly. [But] the show-home look won't last for long, because all the grandkids are coming around again tonight."

5 Aries

Aries is a bit too busy to truly care about tidying up. These social butterflies would much rather be out on the town than participate in spring cleaning. Honigman says, "While they're out, sometimes for days or weeks, the mail keeps piling up, the wastepaper basket gets smellier, and that inexplicable stain in the bathroom is starting to grow a furry layer." It's not that they don't like cleaning—it's just that they let it fall by the wayside. But once they realize their house is a bit of a mess, they get to work.

Mystic Lurie Kimmerle agrees that Aries often get caught up in going out and gives up on cleaning. She says, "This goal-driven sign has deep tunnel vision, so whatever they're not primarily focusing on can easily get left behind."

She adds, "While this often manifests in their relationships and emotional life, it can reflect the state of their living space as well, especially if Aries has big goals outside of the home." If they've had a busy day at the office, don't expect them to do the dishes when they get home.

4 Gemini

Like Aries, Gemini is a social sign that would much prefer to get cocktails instead of a cleaning rag. Honigman says this sign is always looking for "stimulation," and unfortunately, cleaning isn't exactly a fun task. Sure, they might take out the trash, but don't expect them to do a deep cleaning.

Because Gemini is so hyper-focused on socializing, Kimmerle says they can often get caught up talking to friends or colleagues instead of putting away the decorations. "While others are thinking about their weekend chores, Gemini's plan their weekend social calendar, and it is unlikely that dishes will be on the list," she notes.

3 Aquarius

Aquarius are deep thinkers, which means they often have a lot on their mind—and cleaning up isn't on it. Ask an Aquarius to do the dishes, and it's possible they'll disappear into a book instead or start a long lecture to escape the task. Honigman explains that Aquarius "has bigger things to worry about than where this sock goes, or whether the pile of books has reached critical height."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Kimmerle says that this sign's "mind is often running so fast they literally don't see the dishes piling up in the sink … Instead, they're off in a corner journaling, planning, and contemplating big ideas."

2 Pisces

Pisces are known as "the dreamers of the zodiac," which can lead to a little bit of mess, especially because they're not at all practical people. They'd rather be lost in their thoughts than tidying.

"If a curtain falls, it'll stay there," Honigman says. "When the paint peels, they enjoy the rustic new look. So their mess isn't created at once, it grows slowly, over years." If you have a Pisces in your life, be prepared and be on the lookout for a little bit of mess early on, before it takes over your space.

1 Sagittarius

If you know a Sagittarius, you should definitely be wary of their organizing skills, which is something you've probably figured out if you've ever lived with one. "Fire signs like Sagittarius, Aries, and Leo are always very active, but a Sagittarian does all the things, all at once," Honigman notes. "Anyone's attempt to do laundry, crafting, and a kettlebell workout at the same time would be messy."

She warns that if there's a special Sagittarian in your life you should "expect the unexpected, and cover pale fabrics." While Sagittarians might be fun, you'll definitely want to protect your belongings from impending disaster if you have one coming over.

