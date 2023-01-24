The Color Each Zodiac Sign Should Paint Their House

There's a reason entire television shows are devoted to the concept of curb appeal: Your home's exterior appearance gives people a first impression of you and your lifestyle. And part of this perception comes from the color of your home. Is it a simple beige, a bold red, or an earthy green? To help you figure out what hue best represents your personality, we consulted Best Life's resident astrologer. Keep reading to learn what color you should paint your house, based on your zodiac sign.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes horoscopes for Best Life and USA Today, and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes.

Aries: Dark Red

Aries are anything but boring. You like to make a striking first impression wherever you go, and your sense of style has that same theatricality. When given the choice between a boring beige and something more eye-catching, you'll always choose the color that stands out. It's important for you to express your sense of individualism and get people talking, so a bold red house is the best way to embody your extroverted spirit.

Taurus: Sage Green

Taurus is the zodiac's most down-to-earth sign. Your home is a sacred space where you can unwind after a long day, so you need a paint color that will help ground you. While you do prefer white and beige for your indoor decor, a mossy shade of green for the exterior speaks to your love of nature. This color is also neutral enough to appeal to your overall aesthetic and serve as a backdrop for your gorgeous plants.

Gemini: Bright Yellow

Gemini is the bubbly socialite of the zodiac. You look on the positive side and always maintain a cheerful disposition. As someone with an active and creative mind, your home needs to inspire original thought and inspiration. Not only is yellow the brightest color in the spectrum—perfect for your sunny personality—but it's also associated with luck and new beginnings, a perfect vibe for such an outgoing and curious sign.

Cancer: Pastel Pink

Cancer is the self-proclaimed homebody of the zodiac, which makes sense considering your sensitive and introverted disposition. Your personal space has a tremendous effect on your mood, so it's important for you to feel like your home is a safe space to unwind and be yourself. So, why not choose the color of self-love and paint your home pastel pink? This cheerful hue will remind you to look at the bright side of things and not take life too seriously.

Leo: Orange

Though Leo is best known as the extroverted, attention-seeker of the zodiac, you also have a creative side that shines through when you're in the comfort of your own home. And because your sign is astrologically influenced by the Sun itself, you need a color that matches your bright and vibrant energy. Orange is the symbol of courage, resilience, and optimism—making it the perfect choice to bring out your artistic side.

Virgo: White

Virgos are the organized and meticulous perfectionists of the zodiac. You like to keep things simple and for your home decor to be elegant and timeless as opposed to trendy and modern. It's important that your space is uncluttered so you can relax your busy mind after a long day. A crisp, white house might be difficult for others to maintain, but your attention to detail makes you the perfect sign to sport this classic color.

Libra: Lavender

You may be known for your posh and sophisticated sense of style, but that doesn't mean you don't like to let loose once in a while. You care less about what others think and more about what makes you feel balanced. Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, which exudes soft and delicate energy, so the best color for your house invokes a sense of serenity—which is what makes a relaxing shade of lavender the perfect choice

Scorpio: Jet Black

Scorpios are known for being the mysterious introverts of the zodiac, so it's no surprise that you prefer a home that's dark and intimate. While others might feel empowered by a bright and open space, you like the grounding and calming energy of deep, rich colors. And no hue matches your depth and intensity more precisely than jet black. Not only does this shade capture the alluring aura of your sign, but it also gives you a blank slate to accessorize.

Sagittarius: Natural Wood

Sagittarians are the adventurous world travelers of the zodiac. Even if you're not hopping on a flight to Europe, you're always out and about doing new things and meeting new people. You don't spend too much time at home, which is why you prefer a house with a timeless look and relatively low-maintenance design, which is what makes a natural wood or brick exterior the perfect choice for you.

Capricorn: Slate Gray

Capricorns are known as the traditionalists of the zodiac. You keep things as simple as possible. As for your style, sophistication and timelessness are the most important factors. You're drawn to clean lines and natural hues that enhance the architecture of your home. A deep slate gray won't draw attention away from your house's craftsmanship, and it gives you a neutral backdrop to decorate things your way.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Aquarius: Rainbow

Rebellious and eccentric at heart, Aquarius loves to challenge conventional norms. You'd never be happy with a traditional paint color. Rather, there's only one way to paint your house that truly captures your larger-than-life spirit—in a colorful rainbow. A mix of bright hues speaks to your unique energy, and it'll let the neighborhood know that you're easy-going, relaxed, and friendly.

Pisces: Sea Foam Green

Pisces are the soft and artistic poets of the zodiac. As someone who's deeply tuned into your emotions and those of others, you need plenty of time and space to unwind. It's important for your home to be an oasis away from the craziness of everyday life, which is why you can't go wrong with choosing a playful shade of aquatic sea foam green to paint your house. This color will also remind you of your favorite place in the world—the beach!