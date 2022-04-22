The Luckiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people always seem to have luck on their side. Maybe, they frequently get bumped to first class on flights. Or, perhaps they often "know someone" who can pull strings on their job applications. It could even be that they routinely stumble upon hidden-gem restaurants or random $5 bills. According to astrologers, these people may have more in common than their good fortunes—they could also share a star sign. Read on to discover the zodiac signs that astrologists say are luckier than the rest, from pretty fortunate to incredibly blessed.

6 Aquarius

Aquarians are known for being clever, innovative, and optimistic—and often committed to leaving the world a better place. So, it makes sense that these peace-making signs are rewarded with good fortune. Alice Alta, the resident astrologer for the Futurio horoscope app, says this is because the ruler of Aquarius is Uranus, which brings forth unusual situations that can result in lucky breaks. "Aquarians' days are full of surprises and interesting twists and turns of fate," says Alta. "If an Aquarius has a developed intuition, they can easily grab a lucky chance and use it to their advantage." To make the most of this gift, Aquarians must tune in to the world around them to recognize fortuitous opportunities when they come.

5 Gemini

Gemini is governed by Mercury, the planet of communication. And if there's one thing we know about good fortune, it's that it's often created by great communication skills and chatting up the right people at the right time. "The Gemini gift of the gab is the root of their luck," says psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "People like them and want to have them around. They're often offered shortcuts through life just because of their contacts." Other star signs should take note: Harnessing your Rolodex might just be your greatest opportunity.

4 Virgo

Virgo often appears lucky, but Honigman notes that this sign's good fortune is commonly due to foresight, planning, and organization. "They know what their goals are and what they need to do to achieve them," she says. There are other factors at play, too. "Virgos are great communicators and make connections with people quite easily," says Honigman. "In a job interview, on a first date, and even on vacation, they'll express themselves well and charm all those around them. This is why they cannot lose."

3 Capricorn

Capricorn is another hard-working, serious, and ambitious sign that frequently creates its own luck. "They work smart and use their time wisely to achieve their goals," says coach and astrologer Linda Berry. "Capricorns are strategic geniuses who play their cards close to their chest, always playing to win." If you're not a Capricorn yourself, you may want to befriend one, as they have plenty of luck to spare. "Those who hook up with Capricorns in either business or personal relationships will experience the practical luck that this zodiac sign has to offer," says Berry.

2 Leo

Leos are warm, bold, and stylish—and aren't afraid to bring a little showmanship to everyday life. However, it's their guiding ethos that lead them to luck. "Those born under the sign of the lion are born knowing they are destined for greatness," says Honigman. "They expect good fortune to fall in their lap."

This star sign also accepts every opportunity, allowing room for lucky breaks. "When presented with an opportunity, a Leo isn't surprised and isn't about to waste their time drawing up lists and pulling out Tarot cards," says Honigman. "A Leo will grab the opportunity right then and there." While their good fortune might look like a string of luck to others, it's actually due to a handy combination of optimism and quick decision-making skills.

1 Sagittarius

Sagittarius has luck on its side. In fact, three of our four astrology experts consider it the luckiest sign of them all (our fourth expert put it in their top three.) So, why is this? According to best-selling relationship astrologer Anna Kovach, it has to do with the fact that the sign is governed by Jupiter, the planet of luck, good fortune, abundance, and power.

The free-spirited, world-traveling Sagittarius is also happy to take a gamble in life, which can lead to serendipitous situations. "People born under this sign are charming and influential," says Kovach. "They easily attract opportunities to see the world and advance their wisdom."

Sagittarians' luck might even be somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy. "They are optimistic enough to make the most out of any situation," says Kovach. "Perhaps it is because they truly believe they are capable of anything they desire that they usually succeed."

