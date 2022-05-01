A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life: May 1 to May 7

Welcome to May and the official start of the eclipse season. This month is ushering in a new era for all of the signs. Over the course of the next few weeks, there will be several key transits impacting our careers, social lives—and possibly even our relationships. In May, the planets will also pull us out of our dreamscape and back to reality, which may come as a rude awakening to some.

Thankfully, the only major celestial event of this week occurs when Venus enters Aries on May 2. This transit offers us all a chance to make a fresh start in matters of love, money, and self-confidence. The key here is balance—especially with Mercury Retrograde on the horizon starting May 10. Read on to find your weekly horoscope for the week of May 1.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week holds some major power plays for you, Aries. You might be feeling particularly flirty starting on May 2, when Venus enters Aries. No matter your current relationship status, this is a great time to step into your seductive side. Venus also rules our relationship with money, so now is an ideal time for some hardball negotiations at work. During this time, however, beware of spreading yourself too thin. Remember to set boundaries and take a breath. The month of May will bring many exciting changes your way, so you'll want to stay focused on the big prize.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Eclipse season is a major moment for you, Taurus. Right now the universe is pushing you to make big changes in your life. This may bring an unexpected end to some of your closest relationships when Venus enters Aries on May 2. Whatever feelings have been bubbling up are likely to surface this week. While it might be tempting, don't shy away from this inevitable conflict. Instead, ask yourself which people are draining your energy more than they lift you up. There's no going back now, but remember that not all endings are bittersweet.

READ THIS NEXT: The Smartest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With Mercury Retrograde happening in your sign on May 10 and your season starting on May 20, this month has a lot in store for you. Spend this first week of May taking care of yourself and avoiding unnecessary drama. The energy shift occurring this month is asking you to trust your gut, and you should listen. You'd also be wise to plan a self-care day for May 2, when Venus enters Aries. You'll need all of your energy and focus to prepare for some exciting news later this month.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have a lot of energy this month, Cancer. But do you know where to channel it? Eclipse season will make you more motivated than ever. Keep your eyes open for potential career advancement over the next several weeks—now is the time to focus on what your future holds. Connect with your friends, mentors, and peers this week when Venus enters Aries on May 2. Lean on your close relationships during this time. Guidance from those who have succeeded before you can help you channel the planetary influences ruling your career this month.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: This Zodiac Sign Is the Best Shoulder to Cry on, Astrologers Say.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Get ready for big changes this month, Leo. After several weeks of rest and relaxation, life will begin moving at light speed for you. And although the universe is pushing you to step into more responsibility, remember to indulge in your playful side. Venus entering Aries on March 2 is the perfect time to tap into your creative genius. Consider finishing up that project you started a few months ago. This fresh start will be beneficial ahead of Mercury Retrograde, which will bring big decisions to your doorstep. Be careful what you wish for during this time, because you'll get all of it and more!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your love life has been the focus of late, Virgo, and you can expect the theme of romance to continue over the next few weeks. Venus entering Aries on March 2 might bring a bit of tension to your communication and relationships. But there's no need to fret. Instead, focus on finding common ground with those you care about. This reestablishing of boundaries promises to bring you and a loved one closer together. Honesty is the best policy during this time. Just be sure to say your peace before your planetary ruler—Mercury—goes retrograde on May 10.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Say hello to the new you, Libra. You've been learning how to prioritize your wants and needs over the last few months. The lessons you've learned about communication will be tested during the next Mercury Retrograde period. But don't shy away from confrontation; instead, embrace the new standards you've set for how you want to be treated. The people who care about you most will not only understand, they will gladly accommodate you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

You've never been more powerful, Scorpio. Now is the time to embrace the chaos. Eclipse season will bring sweeping changes to how you view the world. You may find yourself experiencing a bit of déjà vu as past situations bubble to the surface when Venus enters Aries on March 2. Truthfully, this transit may have your head spinning. It's crucial that you trust your gut and listen to your intuition for guidance. It might be a bumpy ride, but you'll get through it.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Never Be Single, Astrologers Say.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This month has a few ups and downs in store for you, Sagittarius. The first week of the month will bring a pleasant energy to your home life when Venus enters Aries on March 2. You'll be feeling especially sentimental during this time, so if you haven't already planned to do so, spend some time with loved ones and reconnect with friends this week. This will help you feel recharged and focused ahead of some potential work drama. Don't let yourself get caught up in the mess: Instead, focus on honing your craft and staying above the fray.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The last few weeks have caused you to question which direction you're headed in life, Capricorn. Venus entering Aries on March 2 will force you to make some decisions regarding your next phase of life. However, these changes hold the potential for reigniting your passion for your career. As you find your joy again, you'll want to establish new structures and routines to help you stay on track. Try to avoid overextending yourself as you move ahead because the potential for burnout is at an all-time high. Remember, good things take time and patience pays off.

READ THIS NEXT: The Funniest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This may be one of the most important months of the year for you, Aquarius. You'll be welcoming a burst of creative inspiration when Venus enters Aries on March 2. You've been expanding your social circle lately, and new opportunities will be showing up at your doorstep very soon. While it may be tempting to revert back to your wallflower persona, the universe is offering you a chance to confront your fears. Turn to the support of friends and loved ones should you feel uncertain about your own abilities. They will help remind you just how much you have to offer the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Are you tired, Pisces? Don't worry: The month of May is offering you some relief. After spending several weeks in your sign, Jupiter will enter Aries, giving you a much-needed break. It's needed, considering you've been dealing with several personal revelations over the last few months. The energy of this month, along with Venus entering Aries on March 2, will give you a chance to rest, relax, and reflect on what you've learned. Don't indulge in any negative thought patterns that may rear their ugly head this month. Instead, celebrate how far you've come since the start of the year.

READ THIS NEXT: Your Love Language, According to Your Zodiac Sign.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.