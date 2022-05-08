A Weekly Love Horoscope for Your Best Life: May 8 to May 14

Is it hot in here, or is it just the stars? This week, Mercury goes retrograde, which can cause major mishaps and delays in our romantic communication for the next few weeks. If there are any important relationship talks to be had, get them out of the way ASAP. If you're single, the transits of this week could draw you closer to a special someone. Already committed? Use the energy of this week to strengthen your bond with your partner. Read on to discover your weekly love horoscope for the week of May 8.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You've been focusing on yourself these last few weeks, Aries. But now it's time to pivot to your love life. With Jupiter joining Venus on May 10, it's time to set aside selfishness and indulge in romance. Plan a romantic date with your significant other, or shoot your shot with whoever has been catching your eye. The eclipse occurring on May 15 could be clearing the path for a serious long-term commitment. Use the energy of these transits to show that special someone in your life how much you care about them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Ready for an extreme relationship makeover? It's time to make some serious decisions about your future, Taurus. There is a chance for an uncomfortable but long overdue conversation when Mercury goes retrograde on May 10. You've been putting a lot into this relationship, so it's time to ask if this dynamic can last the long haul. And with the eclipse occurring on May 15, renegotiating the terms of your partnership is on the table. Whether you're doubling down on being a power couple or choosing to fly solo for the rest of the year, it's time to speak your truth proudly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Self-love has been the focus for you, Gemini, and you may be feeling a little stifled in your love life right now. Changes to how you view yourself will open up a new world of possibility in your relationships. You'll be feeling extra inspired to stand your ground with Venus and Jupiter in Aries this week. However, you'll need to keep calm when communicating with your partner when Mercury goes into retrograde on May 10. An increased focus on mutual understanding and compromise will be essential for you ahead of the lunar eclipse on May 15.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Major changes are coming to your dating life, Cancer. Your career and public image have been taking center stage lately but these transits may bring a new romantic interest your way. Though love is in the air, you'll want to choose your words carefully when Mercury goes retrograde on May 10. An increased feeling of passion and self-expression may have you speaking from the heart this week, so your normally shy self will feel emboldened by this energy. Expect romantic developments to feel intense and incredibly tempting for you when Jupiter enters Aries that same day. And the eclipse on May 15 may bring a surprise start (or end) of a love affair your way. Don't be afraid to embrace the unknown.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Some unexpected changes in your home life may put additional strain on your relationships this week, Leo. You'll need to be flexible to weather the storm that Mercury retrograde on May 10 will bring to your doorstep. You would be wise to lean on friends and loved ones as you make decisions about your romantic future. The eclipse on May 15 will put certain connections to the ultimate test. While some will withstand the pressure, other relationships may break. Use the energy of the eclipse to release the expectations others have placed on you and focus on self-care. This reflective period is a great time to remind yourself of what you want out of your next relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You've been playing the romantic field for the last few months, Virgo. However, this week may have you re-examining relationships from your past. Mercury retrograde in Gemini has the potential to bring up an old conversation that was previously put to rest. This chat with an old flame will feel fated. Though, a tough talk around jealousy and boundary setting may be key to rekindling this romance. The lunar eclipse on May 15 will encourage you to catch someone up on all your growth since the last time you communicated. Now, is the time to take the lead in your love life and clearly speak your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Relationships are the name of the game this month, Libra. There's an electrifying energy in the air, sparking a desire to commit to a lasting kind of love. And with Venus and Jupiter occupying Aries this week, there's a chance for a surprise proposal or even wedding bells. While it's a powerful time for partnering and developing relationships, Mercury retrograde on May 10 may cause a hiccup or two. Ultimately, the energy of the lunar eclipse on May 15 will help solidify the decisions you've made for your future.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Your love life is in flux right now, Scorpio. Mercury retrograde on May 10 will ask you to expand your idea of what the ideal relationship looks like and try something new. Now would be a great time to swipe right and see where things take you. The lunar eclipse occurring on May 15 will give you an opportunity to talk with your potential love interest about something that is very important to you. Remember, honesty is the best policy when building a lasting connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're feeling a bit sentimental this month, Sagittarius. Jupiter's move into Aries on May 10 will usher in a period of romantic indulgence for you. Whether you're single or in a relationship, passions are running high. You'll want to keep your thoughts and emotions to yourself until you are confident in how you really feel. Fortunately, this lunar eclipse on May 15 will illuminate what you find difficult to express. If you truly love someone, then this week will be perfect for opening up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're feeling particularly passionate and optimistic about romance this week, Capricorn. Your normally cautious approach to dating will get flipped on its head when Jupiter enters Aries on May 10. Expect to experience a major change within yourself regarding what you want out of a romantic partner. The stars are asking you to shift your focus toward embracing the unknown. This will be key as the lunar eclipse on May 15 will bring an unexpected development to your love life. If you are single, expect new connections to shake things up. For those of you in relationships, this is a perfect time to step outside your regular routine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You've been working hard to make things happen this month, Aquarius. However, romance has been left on the back burner. Luckily, there's potential for your dating life to get back on track this week. The upcoming Mercury retrograde on May 10 may make you feel as though you aren't being heard. Don't let this energy discourage you from speaking up—putting your needs first is an important part of getting what you want out of your relationships. The lunar eclipse on May 15 will be good for your love life. If you have a partner, they will pay more attention to your emotional side.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

While you've been enjoying the company of a certain someone lately, Pisces, it might be time to cut ties. Mercury retrograde on the 10th will let you get to the heart of some core issues in your current relationship. You may both realize that while you enjoy being together, friendship is the better path moving forward. Prepare for an eye-opening realization when the lunar eclipse occurs on May 15. It's time to let go of your people-pleasing ways and focus on people that make you feel seen.

