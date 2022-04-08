7 New Shows You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is the perfect option for a night in, and finding a new show to dive into makes the experience that much more thrilling. But even the most seasoned binge-watcher can sometimes feel overwhelmed by all of the options the streaming service has to offer. When faced with a choice between documentaries, heavy dramas, and addictive reality TV, you might not know whether you want to try something new or revisit an old favorite. To make things easier for you, we've narrowed it down to the seven best new Netflix TV show releases you should stream this weekend.

1 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

If you couldn't get enough of Love Is Blind, you'll love this new dating experiment. In fact, the creators of Love Is Blind are the masterminds behind The Ultimatum, and you'll recognize the same hosts, husband and wife Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The Ultimatum presents a new commitment challenge—couples (with one partner who is ready to get married and one who's not) test the strength of their relationships while trying their luck with other matches. Over eight weeks, couples then decide if they want to marry their original significant other or move on. Buckle up for what is sure to be a bumpy ride.

2 Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

True crime fans will be riveted by a new limited series about one of the most notorious characters in U.K. history. The two-part show covers the rise and fall of Jimmy Savile, a British DJ, television, and radio personality who was once dubbed a national treasure. Following his death, it came out that Savile was nothing like he seemed, as nearly 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse were made against him. The documentary uses archival footage to examine how Savile was able to keep everyone fooled for as long as he did.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Elite

For those looking for a little drama in their lives, Elite is just what the doctor ordered. Described as a Spanish Gossip Girl by The Guardian, this teen thriller follows three working-class students who receive scholarships to attend a prestigious school. Tensions are high with their wealthy classmates, and that eventually leads to something far more serious—murder. The ensemble cast features several young up-and-comers, including María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, and Miguel Herrán. If you're in the mood for a binge, all five seasons are now available to stream.

4 Get Organized with The Home Edit

Produced by Reese Witherspoon, Get Organized with The Home Edit is the perfect lazy Sunday watch. Who knows, it might even motivate you to start some spring cleaning. Master organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin shine in Season 2, tackling organization projects and home makeovers for different celebrity clients, including Drew Barrymore, Kevin Hart, and Chris Pratt. You also get a peek into the personal lives of Shearer and Teplin, which they aim to balance while managing their booming business.

5 Better Call Saul

Catch up with your favorite corrupt criminal lawyer in this prequel to Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he feeds into his con-artist roots and morphs from semi-earnest attorney to the sleazy Saul Goodman we know and love. Stream Season 5 before the final installment, Season 6, premieres on AMC later this month.

6 Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

When beloved South African soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend's mother's house in 2014, the nation was shocked. There were six eyewitnesses to the crime in what was thought to be a botched robbery, but the suspects are just now going on trial. This five-part documentary series probes the case, aiming to find the truth behind what happened that night—was it murder for hire, or were there other factors at play?

7 Queen of the South

The final season of the crime drama television series Queen of the South will drop on Netflix this weekend. Alice Braga stars in this twisted rags-to-riches story as Teresa Mendoza, a Mexican woman who builds her own drug empire. Based on a popular telenovela La Reina del Sur and adapted from a novel of the same name, you can bet this drama will have you hooked.

