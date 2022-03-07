Long gone are the days when we mostly relied on cable for our entertainment. Streaming services are growing in popularity every year, with new platforms popping up constantly. But no other streamer has quite managed to eclipse the popularity of Netflix, which is still the largest streaming service in the world with more than 220 million subscribers, per Decider. Now, the company has announced that it is getting rid of one thing that could affect a million subscribers. Read on to find out what Netflix is axing from its service.

Netflix is getting rid of its service in Russia.

Netflix confirmed that it had suspended its streaming service in Russia on March 6, Variety reported. This decision comes as a form of protest against the country's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine. "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson told the magazine. According to Bloomberg, this will result in new customers in Russia no longer being able to sign up for the service and existing customers losing access in the coming days and weeks.

This is not the first action the company has taken in protest of the Ukraine invasion.

On March 2, the company announced that it would pause all future projects and acquisitions from Russia, Variety reported. Netflix had been working on four different Russian originals at the time of this decision, one of which was already shooting and has since been put on hold.

The company took a stance against Russian streaming rules days earlier according to Politico. Netflix was supposed to add 20 state-backed channels to its platform in Russia on March 1 under new rules from the country, as overseen by Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor. But amid the attack on Ukraine, the company chose on Feb. 28 not to comply with adding these Russian federal television stations, which included programming like Channel One, NTV, and a channel run by the Russian Orthodox Church, Spas.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson told the news outlet.

Netflix has been in Russia for more than five years now.

Netflix will face its own small consequences as a result of its decision to suspend service in Russia. According to Variety, Netflix launched its site in the country in 2016 as a joint venture with Russia's National Media Group. As a result of its suspension in the country, the company will lose between 100,000 and 1 million subscribers, per Bloomberg.

This is not the only company cutting ties with Russia.

According to Fortune, the list of companies cutting ties with Russia spans a number of different sectors and includes Google, TikTok, Airbnb, Ikea, Exxon, Visa, Mastercard, Meta, and Apple.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Apple announced that it was pausing its product sales in Russia, stopping all exports into the country, and limiting the use of Apple Pay there. "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," the company wrote in a statement. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

