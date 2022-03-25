7 New Shows You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Every week brings a fresh selection of TV shows to Netflix, which can lead to some confusion over what exactly deserves your time the most. We've got a list of the best offerings to hit the service recently, and they include the highly anticipated return of a runaway romance hit, the latest season of an acclaimed British drama, and a spinoff of a raunchy and real animated series. Read on to find out which Netflix shows you should be tuning in for this weekend.

1 Bridgerton

Waited for with bated breath by its passionate fans, the second season of Netflix's series adaptation of the Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn has finally landed. While it won't feature last season's breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who departed the period romance, Season 2 will focus on the oldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his equal parts contentious and charged relationship with newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). You can also expect more fallout from the pot-stirring writings of the town's own anonymous (though, no longer anonymous to us) gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown.

2 Call the Midwife

How popular is the British historical drama Call the Midwife? It's been running for 11 seasons, if that gives any indication of how attached viewers are to this group of nurse midwives helping women in the 1960s. The tenth season, the one that aired in 2021, is now streaming on Netflix, with the most recently aired season sure to drop at a later date.

3 Top Boy

Netflix saved the British crime series Top Boy after it was canceled by its original network in 2015. The show stars Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson as rival dealers grappling for control of a dangerous Hackney estate and counts rapper Drake among both its fans and its producers.

4 Is It Cake?

Remember those few weeks on Twitter where everything was cake? Perhaps unavoidably, the meme was adapted into a game show, in which a cast of gifted bakers attempt to craft unbelievably realistic pastry versions of a range of objects. Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day hosts.

5 Human Resources

One of Netflix's biggest animated critical hits is Big Mouth, a hilarious and frank show about early adolescence in which the wild mood swings of puberty are depicted as "Hormone Monsters"—actual beings that torment the comedy's human characters. Well, in Human Resources, those Hormone Monsters (and Lovebugs and Shame Wizards) get their own spinoff, with a starry voice cast that includes Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, and co-creator of both shows, Nick Kroll.

6 Animal

Adjust your home theater to its premium settings for the second season of this Netflix nature docuseries. Animals features eye-popping immersive video of every corner of the animal kingdom and has an all-star cast of narrators, too. In these new episodes, you'll hear Rebel Wilson, Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, and Pedro Pascal. But, let's be honest, they can't steal the spotlight from these incredible creatures.

7 Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

If The Tinder Swindler had you on the edge of your seat, then your next stop on Netflix should be Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. This docuseries charts the rise and fall of renowned vegan chef and business owner, Sarma Melngailis, whose relationship with a man who claims to have otherworldly powers leads to the crumbling of her raw food empire.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

