7 New Shows You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

We all have our favorite shows that we make sure to catch during the week. But what to do with all that time in between? Stream an entire new season of something, of course! Here's what's recently arrived on Netflix in the way of TV shows, from new episodes of a stunningly shot historical action series to the first international spinoff of Queer Eye. Read on to find out what you should be watching this weekend.

1 The Last Kingdom

Based on a series of historical novels by British author Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom follows a warrior named Uhtred, who is caught between two worlds when he's taken in and raised by the enemy after his family is killed in battle. The fifth season of the epic action series just landed on Netflix.

2 The Andy Warhol Diaries

This new docuseries features many of his collaborators and friends, but the late pop artist Andy Warhol is the star of the show—in more ways than one. The Andy Warhol Diaries not only utilizes Warhol's own day-by-day chronicles but is also narrated by his voice, through the somewhat unsettling magic of AI.

3 Queer Eye: Germany

It's surprising that it took this long for Netflix expand the Queer Eye universe, but Queer Eye: Germany is indeed the first international spinoff. Just like the U.S. version of the reality show, this one also features five experts dropping into the lives of each chosen "hero" and giving their entire existence a makeover. Will this Fab Five make you weep as much as the crew you already know and love? There's only one way to find out.

4 Good Girls

The final season of NBC's crime drama Good Girls is now on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. The show revolves around three suburban moms (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta) who hold up a grocery store for some much-needed cash and end up immersed in a life of crime and under the thumb of a local money-launderer (Manny Montana). They have to keep their families safe—and reevaluate themselves—when they take to it more easily than they ever thought they would.

5 Pieces of Her

Netflix adapts another popular thriller novel with the new series Pieces of Her. Bella Heathcote plays a young woman who questions everything she thinks she knows about her mother (Toni Collette) after a violent incident in a diner. How did the seemingly normal woman who raised her know how to take down a gunman with ease? It all traces back to a past that her daughter must slowly unravel.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

In the mood to revisit your childhood? If you grew up in the '80s, Netflix has the throwback for you. The second season of its new animated take on muscle-bound superhero He-Man just dropped. All your old favorites are there, from He-Man's trusty sidekick Battle Cat to his nemesis Skeletor. And when you're caught up, you can hop on over to the service's acclaimed reboot of another Masters of the Universe character, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

7 Worst Roommate Ever

When it comes to undesirable roommates, there's letting dirty dishes pile up in the sink, and then there's murder. This new docuseries from horror masters Blumhouse Productions leans well into the latter. Each episode details a real and terrifying living situation (minus the last two episodes, which are the two-part tale of a nightmare of a squatter), and not everyone makes it out alive.

