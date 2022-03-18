7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Sure, we may have gotten an hour of daylight back, but that's no reason to cut movie night short. Just take a look at the latest Netflix has to offer. The best new movies to come to the streamer include a different breed of home invasion thriller, a weeper about humanity's best friend, and another Ryan Reynolds-led adventure. Keep reading to find out what should be on your shortlist this weekend.

1 Windfall

In this new thriller, Jason Segel plays an intruder who's intruded upon by the couple whose vacation home he thought would be unoccupied. Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons are the wealthy pair who have to decide how to deal with their unlikely guest, and based off of director Charlie McDowell's past work (The One I Love, The Discovery), you can pretty much expect that not everything is as it seems.

2 Rescued by Ruby

If you need to entertain your entire family—and your family happen to be dog people—then this heartwarming (true!) tale of human/canine friendship should be one of your top options. Rescued by Ruby stars TV's Flash, Grant Gustin, as a state trooper who's been denied his coveted spot on the K-9 Search & Rescue squad and teams up with a lonely shelter dog to prove both of their value.

3 Lee Daniels' The Butler

While no one can accuse Lee Daniels' The Butler of being 100 percent historically accurate, the 2013 drama is based on a real man who was a part of the White House domestic staff for 30-plus years and through eight presidents. Forest Whitaker plays the fictionalized version of butler Eugene Allen, dubbed Cecil Gaines, while director Daniels' frequent champion Oprah Winfrey plays his wife. Robin Williams, Liev Schreiber, James Marsden, and more appear as the presidents Cecil serves and comes to know well.

4 London Has Fallen

Aaron Eckhart and Gerard Butler are back as President Benjamin Asher and his butt-kicking Secret Service Agent Mike Banning in London Has Fallen, the 2016 sequel to 2013's Olympus Is Fallen. In this installment of the action series (Angel Has Fallen is the third in the trilogy and came out in 2019), it's not the White House that's under siege but a funeral for the British Prime Minister, which puts a lot of powerful terrorist targets in one place at one time.

5 The Adam Project

Watched and loved the action comedy Free Guy? You don't have to wait long for another collaboration between director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds. The Adam Project is out now and features a twisty time-travel narrative in which Reynolds' character teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save his present. Bonus for rom-com fans: Adam's parents are played by Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who memorably starred in another time-bending movie—2004's 13 Going on 30.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 A Walk Among the Tombstones

Anyone into action flicks knows that Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills that make him one of the biggest stars of the genre. But you still may have missed 2014's A Walk Among the Tombstones, which came and left theaters without much fanfare. (Certainly not Taken-kind of attention.) In this one, Neeson plays a cop-turned-PI who gets to make his own ethical choices as he chases down the murderers of his drug dealer client's (Dan Stevens) wife.

7 Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan tries his hand—successfully, most critics agree—at the war movie with 2017's Dunkirk, which renders the dramatic evacuation of the titular French beach during World War II. The cast list is a who's who of British actors, from Kenneth Branagh to Cillian Murphy to Tom Hardy to Harry Styles, making his film debut in a minor role. The the movie was nominated for eight Oscars that year, including Best Picture, and won three: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

