The Most Uptight Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Taking risks is second nature to some people. They jump out of planes or ask their crushes on first dates. But others are so rigid just the thought of these actions makes them squirm. These cautious folks hate trying new things and would never dream of sharing their innermost feelings. They're most at ease in their comfort zone, and you'll be hard-pressed to get them to step outside it. According to professional astrologers, one's horoscope plays a big part in how carefree they are. Read on to discover the most uptight zodiac signs, from slightly edgy to ridiculously restricted.

6 Scorpio

Scorpios are infamous for their intensity, and this translates to everything they do. "Scorpions are known for their fiery temper, but they are still prone to regular anxiety attacks," according to Anastasiya Kirilchik, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. "This results from their strong desire to achieve their goals, whatever it takes," she explains. If their plans are ruined, they'll tense up.

This fixed sign also doesn't change their mind easily. "They don't take well to alternative perspectives once they've set their sights on something, and can even take someone challenging them as an attack on their character," says Mystic Sense astrologer Rachel Clare.

5 Taurus

Don't ask a Taurus pal to step outside of their comfort zone, because it's more than likely they'll refuse. Taureans are "earthy, comfort-seekers who crave stability rather than spontaneity in life," says Clare. "While they love to kick back and enjoy life's luxuries, they are notoriously poor at pushing their boundaries and trying new pursuits," she explains.

This earth sign is known for being quite stubborn, so almost nothing can disrupt their carefully thought-out schedules. When a Taurus does shake things up, Clare warns that it "can cause some anxiety for these bulls."

4 Aries

Aries is known for being independent, which means they can be rigid when there's a change of plans that disrupts their patterns. They also love a little competition and are very passionate about their beliefs.

Clare describes Aries as "fiery and dynamic" and says that they're quick to shut down when they can't "let their fire burn, express their opinions, or react to something niggling them." Once they reach this place, they'll remain on edge, and it can be hard to convince them to open up again.

3 Virgo

This analytical earth sign likes everything done their way. Clare says these born worriers "seek structure and routine in life." And since Virgos overthink things, they feel the most secure when they know what's coming next and can prepare accordingly. This leaves little room for spontaneity.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"When life's plans inevitably go astray, Virgos are known to completely lose their cool and turn into a worrisome ball of anxiety," says Clare. Their rigid nature can make them come across anal to some.

2 Cancer

Cancers are extremely sensitive and are happy hiding out at home. They'll avoid confrontation at all costs, acting passive-aggressive because they're too nervous to tell someone the truth. "In a matter of seconds, stern words can bruise a Cancer at their core and cause them to become incredibly defensive," Clare says.

Once Cancers feel anxious, they lean into what's familiar. "When they face a problem, crabs may choose to learn to live with it, trying to adapt," Kirilchik explains. But they'll continue to stress instead of approaching the issue head-on. If you try to address it, expect them to retreat into their protective shell. Cancers don't mean to be withdrawn, but they find life easier that way.

1 Capricorn

Capricorns are focused on finding success and can act defensively if anything threatens this burning desire to get to the top. Ruled by Saturn, the planet that oversees "rules, hard work, and responsibilities, " Capricorns are "notoriously inflexible in these areas," says Clare.

It doesn't help that they also have extreme difficulty relating to people who aren't as ambitious. According to Clare, Capricorns "fail to be lenient or understanding towards those who are more fluid by nature." This can be especially problematic in the workplace. In their minds, they aren't trying to be uptight, they're simply hyper-focused on what matters to them and think everything else is frivolous.