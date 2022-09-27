The Most Dishonest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

While we'd all like to believe that everyone we come into contact with is honest and decent, this isn't always the case. Some people's default is to lie, whether it's about something small like where they bought their jacket or something more significant, like who they spent the night with. But regardless of if they're little white lies or downright deceits, these indiscretions make these folks seem non-trustworthy. It could, however, be their horoscope that's partially to blame. Read on to discover which zodiac signs astrologers say are the most dishonest, from slightly shady to excessively deceptive.

6 Pisces

This water sign doesn't mean to be dishonest, but in their constant quest to make sure they don't offend anyone, they might let a white lie slip. Ask a Pisces to hang out when they're feeling drained, and they'll pretend they have to work late and pray you don't find them lying on their couch.

These people-pleasers also can't handle taking responsibility when they mess up. "While Pisces can seem sweet and sincere, they may lie in their close relationships to hide infidelity and to gain attention," says psychic and astrologer Stina Garbis. The intention isn't necessarily bad, but it makes them hard to trust nonetheless.

5 Libra

Libras are all about balance and justice. They're not devious, but they won't hesitate to be a bit underhanded if it benefits the greater good. That's why they make such impeccable lawyers. "Their lies will flow like a river to avoid hurting someone or to simply keep the world in harmony," says astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach Tara Bennet.

Sometimes, though, they can get a little carried away. "If the listener is engaged, Libra will add in fabrication as a cherry on top," says Ms. IGee, a spirituality expert and astrologer at Higher Vibes Online. And because they're so sharp, they'll keep their falsehoods straight and won't get caught like other signs.

4 Leo

Leos love to be the center of attention, and when they're not, they'll resort to unscrupulous means to bring the limelight back to them. "These lions lie for attention and often don't even know they are doing it," says Bennet. This will usually rear its head in the wild stories they tell you about their escapades.

Valerie Evans, a true crime astrologer and host of Forensic Astrologer on YouTube, explains that this behavior is also because they are the sign of the lion. "Leos innately have to be sly, cunning, and smooth before they pounce." So, the next time you run into a Leo at a party, take their tale of hanging out with a celebrity with a grain of salt.

3 Virgo

You might be wondering how an earth sign like Virgo makes it on this list, but it's their perfectionist tendencies that cause them to be dishonest. They'd rather tell you how they spent hours cooking that delicious meal than admit they ran out of time and ordered takeout.

But if a Virgo tells you a falsehood, you might not even notice. Bennet says they're "born with a keen eye for detail, making their lies and dishonesty hard to spot." And because they're so analytical, everything about what they're telling you will line up and make sense.

2 Gemini

Geminis don't mean to lie, but sometimes they get carried away when they're in their element and socializing. They'll be so caught up in the euphoria they feel when everyone is listening to their stories that they'll start to embellish. "Lies and deceit come easily to these twins, whose view of reality is typically blurred," explains Bennet. Since they lack the self-awareness of other signs, she notes that Geminis "often find it hard to distinguish fact from fiction."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Evans also notes that Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which is the planet of communication, but also "the trickster of the zodiac." And it's for this reason that they're able to justify any dishonest actions to themselves. If this talkative sign isn't careful, they'll start believing their own untruths.

1 Scorpio

Scorpios are known for being intense and mysterious, and, as a result, they are the loneliest sign of the zodiac. Many times, that's fueled by cunning behavior and deceptions. "Ruled by Pluto, Scorpios have a deep connection with their dark side and are dishonest to their core," warns Bennet. And when they do act deceitfully, she says they won't feel guilty if the lie "serves their own agenda."

Part of Scorpio's mysteriousness is just how secretive they are. So sometimes their dishonesty is also coming in the way of omission. According to Aimi Davis, an astrologer at Online Mediums, Scorpio is "one of the most turbulent and erratic signs of the zodiac as well as one of the worst liars." They're usually withholding information or stretching the truth to protect their deep vulnerabilities, but at least you'll be able to tell when it's happening.