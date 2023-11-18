The Most Unreliable Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

When you hear the word unreliable, a few people probably come to mind right away. You'd never ask them to pick you up from the airport or entrust them with planning someone's surprise party. People like this usually jump from task to task and never finish what they started—and they likely share a horoscope. Keep reading to find who astrologers say are the most unreliable zodiac signs, from slightly flighty to extremely undependable.

6 Virgo

Virgos enjoy helping others and take pride in being supportive friends. So it may be surprising that they're one of the most unreliable zodiac signs. However, their problem lies in their perfectionist ways.

As people who set high standards for themselves and others, Virgos believe they can do everything better than anyone else. "They can easily bite off more than they can chew and become overwhelmed," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. "Keeping so many balls in the air, it's inevitable they're going to drop a few."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Pisces

Pisces, the whimsical daydreamers of the zodiac, are often out of touch with reality. They don't always remember when they have plans, important deadlines, or appointments, and it makes them seem unreliable.

However, Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs, explains that they aren't trying to be disrespectful but rather that they get caught up in their emotions. "Luckily, their reliability often improves in environments where their creativity and intuition can flourish," she says.

4 Gemini

"Gemini's duality makes them as changeable as the wind," says Bennet. They often struggle to focus and need lots of moving parts to keep them engaged. Because of this, they easily get scattered and drop the ball on commitments they previously made.

Bennet explains that while they're enthusiastic about new possibilities, they cannot follow through, especially when it comes to something long-term: "A Gemini can agree to one thing in the morning and totally change their plans by late afternoon."

3 Libra

In Libra's quest for peace and harmony, they can struggle with decision-making, weighing every possible outcome. And their indecisiveness makes it hard for them to commit. "They see problems from everyone's perspective, so their opinions change according to who they're speaking to," says Bennet.

In addition, Libras are people pleasers, so they'll say yes to everything and everyone without realizing they've taken on too much and won't have the time to do it all.

2 Sagittarius

While Sagittarians love making new connections and sharing their wealth of knowledge with others, their flighty nature makes it hard to trust them. You never know where they're going to be or what they're going to be doing at any given moment.

"Their wanderlust and adrenaline addiction overrides commitments every time," says Bennet. "They have no qualms about leaving you high and dry if something better comes along." They are optimistic and enthusiastic about taking on new projects, but it's almost a guarantee that they won't finish them.

1 Aries

Aries is easily the most unreliable zodiac sign, mainly because of their impulsive nature. Rodriguez says they are great initiators, full of energy and enthusiasm, however, they leap before they look, making commitments without fully considering the consequences.

Ultimately, these fire signs want to do too much, and they tend to overcommit rather than focus on one thing at a time. This is particularly obvious when it comes to relationships. "Aries' love for the chase and the thrill of newness can sometimes overshadow their ability to maintain long-term connections," explains Rodriguez.

