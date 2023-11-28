The Worst Zodiac Sign to Break Up With, According to Astrologers

Breaking up is hard to do, even if you and your partner move on amicably. But in other cases, it seems like the entire relationship has gone up in flames. Whether it's because they don't like change or have a flair for the dramatic, some people are going to make breaking up even harder. And this could be because they share a horoscope. Ahead, astrologers reveal the worst zodiac signs to break up with, from slightly stubborn to completely clingy.

6 Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

As the people pleasers of the zodiac, Libras hate confrontation of any kind. Therefore, in a breakup, they won't get loud or fight with you. But these expert communicators will passive-aggressively mess with your mind.

"You may break up with them, but by the end, you will believe you are the one being dumped," explains Jennifer Baptista, tarot expert and astrologer at the Porch Project.

Try not to let a Libra get in your head, because they'll be living there rent-free long after the relationship is over.

5 Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

We all know Leos are dramatic and live for attention, so when a breakup happens and they're no longer someone's main focus, they'll start to lose it.

"They have a strong sense of pride and a breakup can deeply hurt their ego," says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs. "Leos may react theatrically to a breakup which makes it a challenging and often public process."

Their need for validation means they'll have a hard time letting go and will always need more from the other person before they can truly move on.

4 Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tauruses are known for three things: their stubbornness, their resistance to change, and their need for stability and security.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Because of these traits, they don't take breakups lightly and won't take no for an answer. "You really have to put your foot down," Baptista says.

These bulls will dig their heels in with no end in sight, even going as far as refusing to accept that the breakup is over, Rodriguez adds.

3 Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Virgos can't help but overanalyze a situation thanks to their perfectionist ways. This highly critical sign will examine every single detail of the relationship.

"This tendency can make the process drawn out and complicated, as they often seek to understand every reason behind the breakup," explains Rodriguez.

They'll also struggle with feelings of not being good enough for a long time after the relationship has ended.

2 Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

It's pretty common knowledge that you don't want to mess with a moody and mysterious Scorpio.

They take a while to open up to people, but once they do, they form deep, emotional bonds. Because they've gotten so attached, a breakup can feel like a betrayal, causing them to become instantly manipulative and vengeful.

Like a scorpion, Baptista says these folks will sting every time: "Tread lightly when dealing with a Scorpio [as] they will make you regret ever being born."

1 Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

As an emotional water sign who feels things tenfold, it's not surprising that Pisces is the worst sign to break up with. They live life like it's a fairytale, and when the relationship fantasy is shattered, they'll be deeply affected.

Rodriguez explains that it's natural for them to lose themselves in a relationship, so when it comes to an end, they feel completely directionless.

"Their tendency to idealize their partners can lead to a prolonged period of mourning and inability to move on," she adds.

