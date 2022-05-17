Let's be honest: Not everyone gets along. Maybe you don't like people who come across as too blunt. Or, you can't stand that one person who is constantly gossiping. Whatever the case may be, understanding your deal breakers with others is crucial. Of course, there will always need to be a bit of give and take in any relationship. But if you're struggling to get along with someone in your social circle, there's a good chance it could have something to do with astrology. Read on to discover which zodiac signs are the worst enemies.

Aries and Cancer

Ambitious, daring, and emotional, Aries and Cancer have a lot more in common than first meets the eye. These signs are both incredibly emotional and sensitive, though they express their feelings in different ways. Aries are known for their bold and trailblazing personalities, which can make them fearless and impulsive. Their sharp minds and quick wit get them ahead in life but can rub some people the wrong way. On the other hand, Cancers are known for their empathetic and sensitive personalities. Aries will find Cancer's emotional approach to situations annoying, while Cancer will become offended or frustrated by Aries' blunt nature. Ultimately, close friendships between these two signs are relatively rare as their similarities can quickly become unreconcilable differences.

Taurus and Aries

A friendship between Aries and Taurus is quite challenging, but it is understandable why they would be attracted to each other at first. Both of these signs like being the boss and are known for their passionate approach to life. However, Aries is just too impulsive for the methodical Taurus. Aries need a lot of attention and recognition for their efforts, which is a big turn-off for Taurus. While they may admire each other's determined personalities at first, both of these signs are very fixed in their opinions and unlikely to bend to the other's will. The result is generally a major power struggle.

Gemini and Virgo

Although both of these signs are ruled by Mercury—the planet of communication—Virgo and Gemini can't seem to find common ground. Virgo has a strong but silent intellect, while Gemini is known for their sharp wit and humor. Gemini is known to be sociable, expressive, and thrives in unfamiliar situations, while Virgo prefers to keep a tight circle of friends and can feel smothered by Gemini's constant need for attention. Gemini also tends to be a bit too scattered in their thinking for Virgo's liking. Even the most flexible Virgo will become quickly frustrated with Gemini and their constant need to change their mind a dozen times before making a final decision.

Cancer and Sagittarius

Cancer can get along with most signs, but their worst match would likely be Sagittarius. A friendship between Cancer and Sagittarius can be difficult because Cancer wants someone reliable, while Sagittarius is known for their wandering ways. While these two signs have a zest for life, how they express emotions couldn't be more different. Cancers are ruled by their feelings, while Sagittarius are ruled by their actions. As a result, miscommunication is the number one issue for these two signs. Sagittarius will find Cancer's need to talk about every little problem too draining to stick around for long. Meanwhile, empathetic Cancer will have trouble connecting with Sagittarius on a deeper level and getting them to open up. At the end of the day, Sagittarius are too fearful of being vulnerable to give Cancer the emotional connection they need for a lasting friendship.

Leo and Pisces

Leo and Pisces are two signs that should be friends but can't seem to make it work long-term. The dreamy imagination of Pisces can serve as a true inspiration to Leo, however, this friendship can quickly become one-sided thanks to Leo's need to steal the spotlight. Meanwhile, Pisces' non-confrontational attitude will cause friction with a more direct communicator like Leo. Any relationship between these signs will leave Leo feeling frustrated with the constant neediness of Pisces, while Pisces won't feel emotionally supported.

Virgo and Aquarius

According to astrology, Virgo should avoid Aquarius at all costs. Virgo is known for their planning skills and patience. They prefer to take their time and dedicate themselves to meticulously chasing their dreams. On the other hand, Aquarius prefers to take the road less traveled and can't stand traditional routine or structure. Virgos are known to be realistic in their goals, while Aquarius can't seem to stop daydreaming. At first, Virgo may enjoy Aquarius' rebellious personality but they'll soon become frustrated with their unconventional methods for getting things done. This can lead to a blow-up of epic proportions when these two signs face off on the right way to handle a situation.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Libra and Scorpio

Libra's least-compatible companion is Scorpio for a number of reasons. While these signs are both loyal people at heart, they can't seem to agree on how to build and earn trust. Libra is known for their fair and balanced approach to life, while Scorpio is all about tough love. This doesn't gel with Libra's need to keep the peace. Scorpio tends to view Libra as someone who plays all sides to get ahead in life, while Libra thinks Scorpio could afford to lighten up. While their ambition and desire to succeed match wonderfully, there's little else these two can agree on.

Scorpio and Leo

Scorpio and Leo are two of the most loyal signs of the zodiac, which gives them some common ground. They are both known for their passion and dedication to their friendships, which explains their initial attraction, but the similarities stop there. These two are both eager to make their mark on the world but neither seems willing to compromise. Leo is highly-competitive in every area of life, which can sometimes make it difficult for a more subtle sign like Scorpio to get their way. And if that weren't enough, both of these signs are too proud to admit when they're wrong and know how to hold a grudge. It only takes one disagreement to turn these two from best friends into mortal enemies.

Sagittarius and Taurus

The compatibility between Taurus and Sagittarius is extremely low, as these zodiac signs have complete opposite personal values. If there's one thing Sagittarius and Taurus have in common, though, it's a love of the good life. But while Taurus and Sagittarius might have fun, interesting conversations on occasion, they rarely agree on much else. Taurus don't like to step outside of their comfort zones, and Sagittarius don't enjoy being stuck in a routine or place for very long. Sagittarius also tends to be too impulsive and blunt for a more measured and practical sign like Taurus. In short, they just can't meet in the middle.

Capricorn and Libra

Libra and Capricorn might have a tough time getting a new friendship off the ground for a few reasons. Libra is more open-minded and prefers to hear everyone's perspective, whereas Capricorns prefer to stick to the facts. This can cause friction between the two when they disagree on how to handle a problem. Capricorn can see Libra as too obsessed with appearances and popularity, and Capricorn's need to always be right can become unbearable for Libra. Additionally, these two signs have different approaches to making friends. Libra enjoys making light-hearted connections and having many acquaintances, while Capricorn is very selective about who is in their inner circle. Overall, a Libra and Capricorn friendship leaves a lot to be desired.

Aquarius and Capricorn

Although both of these signs are ruled by Saturn, they couldn't be more different from one other. While Capricorn prefers structure and routine, Aquarius would rather think outside the box and rebel. Capricorn may admire this unconventional thinking at first, but will quickly become annoyed with Aquarius's need to constantly challenge authority. Ultimately they can't see eye to eye on how to handle difficult situations.

Pisces and Gemini

There's very little that Pisces and Gemini can seem to agree on as friends. Both of these signs are deep thinkers but they approach logic in very different ways. Pisces are very intuitive and tend to make decisions based on their gut. On the other hand, Gemini likes to gather all of the facts before making a decision. This causes conflicts because they both rationalize situations differently. Pisces's dreamy nature also tends to be too erratic for Gemini to handle for long periods of time. And while Pisces tend to be emotionally flexible, they find Gemini's indecisiveness too unstable for a long-term friendship.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.