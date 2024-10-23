Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Beauty
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Dermatologist Shares Her Drugstore Skincare Routine for Anti-Aging

Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS, says you don't have to spend a fortune to have beautiful, healthy skin.

dermatologist holding up a bottle of Cetaphil facial cleanser
Copyright @dermatologysurgeon / TikTok
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzOct 23, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

"I'll let you in on a little secret: I'm a dermatologist, but nearly all of my skincare comes from the drugstore," said Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS, a board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon, in a recent video on TikTok, where she goes by @dermatologysurgeon. To help her followers achieve beautiful, healthy skin without spending a fortune, she took them on a trip to CVS, where she shared the anti-aging products that she uses for her morning and nighttime skincare routine. Ahead, check out her five favorite products.

RELATED: Dermatologists Share the Best Drugstore Skincare Products: "Anything More Is Not Necessary."

Morning Step 1: Facial Cleanser

Cetaphil daily facial cleanser

Copyright @dermatologysurgeon / TikTok

"This is my OG cleanser, and I use it everyday," says Nathan of Cetaphil's popular Daily Facial Cleanser, which is $16.99 at CVS.

In a separate video, she shares that she's been using the gentle, fragrance-free cleanser since she was 10 years old. She says it's equally great for dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, or acne-prone skin and can also be used to remove makeup.

Morning Step 2: Vitamin C Serum

Vanicream Vitamin C Serum

Copyright @dermatologysurgeon / TikTok

Nathan previously explained that vitamin C serums help brighten your skin and also protect it from sun and environmental damage. Her top pick in this category is the $20 vitamin C serum from Vanicream, which she says is "perfect for sensitive skin."

Morning Step 3: Sunscreen

Neutrogena sunscreen

Copyright @dermatologysurgeon / TikTok

Of course, you don't want to leave the house without sunscreen, and for this, Nathan recommends Neutrogena's Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with SPF 60+, which is $20 at CVS. "This one is really elegant with no white cast," she shares.

However, she adds that if you have hyperpigmentation or melasma, "you want a tinted sunscreen with iron oxides," like the Eucerin Sun Tinted Age Defense Face Sunscreen Lotion, also $20 at CVS.

RELATED: Dermatologist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Dollar Tree Skincare Products for Anti-Aging.

Evening Step 1: Cleanser

Garnier Micellar Water

Copyright @dermatologysurgeon / TikTok

At the end of the day, Nathan says you can use the same cleanser you use in the morning. "But I would use micellar water pre-cleanse if you're wearing a lot of makeup," she notes.

Valerie Aparovich, a biochemist and certified cosmetologist-esthetician at OnSkin, previously explained to Best Life that micellar water "helps remove dyes and oily residue from makeup products quickly and easily, without the need for rigorous rubbing and without stripping or damaging even the most sensitive epidermal skin."

In this category, Nathan is a fan of Garnier's popular micellar water, which is just $5.

Evening Step 2: Night Cream

CeraVe night cream

Copyright @dermatologysurgeon / TikTok

Next, Nathan suggests picking up a combination night cream that includes both retinol and hyaluronic acid, such as the RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging Creme, about $32 at CVS.

She also likes CeraVe's Skin-Renewing Night Cream, which is even cheaper at $22 but "feels as luxurious as $400 creams," she says.

In another video, Nathan explains that CeraVe's night cream is "packed with peptides to stimulate collagen" and also contains hyaluronic acid "to instantly plump up your skin."

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

Prescription Cymbalta pills spilled out of a pill bottle on a wood surface

Antidepressant Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemical

lower back pain

This Popular Supplement Could Be Harmful for Your Bones

A smiling woman eats a meal in a restaurant.

The No. 1 Food to Boost Your Metabolism Instantly

woman walking outside wearing a weighted vest

Can a Weighted Vest for Walking Help You Lose Weight?

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.