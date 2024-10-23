Can a Weighted Vest for Walking Help You Lose Weight? Here’s What Fitness Experts Say

If you’re looking to shed those excess pounds, getting a weighted vest for walking can transform your body with every step. In fact, James Dixon, a certified personal trainer at Fitness Brain , says this exercise is known as “rucking” and is a great way to get in shape.

“Rucking is a low-impact exercise that helps your heart and muscles. Compared to regular walking, rucking burns more calories—about 30 to 45 percent extra. That makes it a good choice if you want to step up your workout routine,” Dixon tells Best Life.

The fitness expert says that one of the biggest benefits of rucking is that anyone can do it, no matter their fitness. “Whether you're just starting out or have exercised for a long time, you pick how much weight to use,” he says. “Rucking a couple times each week mixed with lower body moves can really help.”

Dixon is just one of countless fitness experts endorsing wearing a weighted vest for walking. It’s not hard to find other rucking enthusiasts when you turn to TikTok for weight loss advice.

RELATED: 6 Best Walking Workouts for Weight Loss.

Jaclyn Rosen, MS, a nutritionist and wellness influencer, says there are plenty of benefits to adding weight to your walks.

“A weighted vest increases muscle strength,” Rosen says in a recent TikTok post . “The additional weight places greater resistance on the muscles involved in walking, such as our leg muscles and our core muscles. As a result, these muscles need to work harder to move our bodies, and in turn, increases muscle activation,” she explains, noting that she uses a 12-pound vest on her own walks.

As the extra weight forces your muscles to adapt, you’ll also begin to increase your physical endurance, putting more challenging weight loss workouts within reach. “For an added bonus, run the stairs with your weight vest on for a killer leg and booty workout,” she says,

@plantbasedjax_ 3 reasons you should wear a weighted vest on your walks.👇🏻 It’s definitely an interesting look, but so worth the double-takes. I started wearing a weighted vest on my daily walks because I wanted to kick things up a notch. Weighted vests help to increase muscle strength, build stronger bones and burn more calories. ✨1. Increased Muscle Strength: The weighted vest provides extra load, causing the muscles to adapt and become stronger over time. The additional weight places greater resistance on the muscles involved in walking, such as the leg muscles (quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves) and core muscles. As a result, these muscles need to work harder to move your body leading to increased muscle activation. ✨2. Stronger Bones: Weighted-vest walks is a form of weight-bearing exercise which puts stress on bones and activates osteocytes, bone-forming cells. This increases bone density and results in stronger bones. ✨3. More Calories Burned: Walking with extra weight on your body forces your muscles to work harder. This leads to an increased caloric expenditure compared to regular walking. Bonus-walk or run stairs for a killer booty workout. Bonus-do pushups for a killer upper body workout. I use a 12 lb weight vest but you could start lighter and work your way up. (More in comments) . . . . #weightedvest #healthyhabits #vegan #plantbased #getoutside #fitnesstips #moveyourbody #workouttips #plantbasedjax

Dixon notes that it’s important to use the right gear, especially when you're first getting started, including a snugly fitting vest and supportive shoes. Influencer Valerie Skinner adds that women need to be extra picky in their selection of weighted vests if they want a comfortable fit—especially around the chest area.

“I like the weighted vests that have weight evenly distributed all around and sit on your shoulders and upper back,” Skinner said in a recent TikTok post . “This makes sure nothing is swaying around, and it doesn’t bounce or hang over the top. This is important because it can be really uncomfortable to start at first."

RELATED: Wrist Weights Are the New Fitness Trend Everyone's Talking About—How They Can Help You Tone Up.

Other fitness enthusiasts, like Brianna Aboyoun, are sharing glowing reviews of the simple weight loss tool.

“I got a weighted vest and I honestly don’t know why I waited so long,” Aboyoun says. “I love it because it’s adjustable—you can make it tighter, or you can make it looser—and it’s really comfortable. I’m about a mile and a half into my workout right now, and I feel great. If you’re a walker, if you’re a runner, it’s perfect. It’s honestly the best thing I ever got."

@brianna_aboyoun this weighted vest is gonna be such a game changer for me #zelusfitness #fitness #training #75hard @ZELUS Fitness

So, if you’re ready to try out the trend, start small and work your way up (vests typically range from six to 30 pounds).

“Joining a rucking club can also be good—they help newbies learn proper technique and form new friendships too,” says Dixon. “But listen to your body: If it hurts, take it easier. Safety comes first.”