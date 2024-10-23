Older people in our lives often want to share what they consider to be their coveted longevity secrets. They might tout different diets or perhaps hobbies and habits that they've maintained over several decades. But while we may listen to the suggestions from our elders, we probably trust a doctor even more—especially if that doctor is a centenarian himself. In a new feature story published by Sinai Health, 101-year-old former doctor William shed some light on what's helped him make it so far in life.

Originally from the U.K., William was born in 1922 and moved to Toronto, Canada, in 1957. But don't let his age fool you; William practiced medicine until he was 85 years old, and he actually cites his career as a key contributor to his long life.

While he stayed in the field of medicine, William still had a "varied career," starting out as a primary-care physician, then working in public health and workers' compensation, and finishing out his working days as a psychotherapist.

“I always change,” he said in the Sinai Health story. “Change in careers is good for anybody.”

But what he really credits for his longevity is what he's eaten since he was 6 years old: sardines. In fact, when at a restaurant with his parents at that time, he told them that all he wanted to eat was sardines.

"I've been eating them ever since," William said. "And this was before they discovered omega threes!"

He's certainly on to something, as Cleveland Clinic ranks sardines among the best fish for your health.

"You can’t go wrong with sardines," Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, told Cleveland Clinic. “They’re a wonderful source of omega-3 fatty acids, they’re caught in the wild and they’re cheap.”

If you don't enjoy nutrient-rich salty fish, you can still follow William's example by preparing your meals at home. This is easy enough to do and also helps you save money, cut calories, maintain portion control, and eliminate more highly processed foods.

"I still prepare all my own food," William said in the Sinai Health piece.

Beyond his diet and career path, Williams also says active. For over 20 years, the doctor would swim four to five times a week. As he got older, he pivoted to walking for his cardio. He also uses weights in his routines, going for heavier 15-pound dumbbells in each hand.

William specifically warned others of "inactivity," noting while lifting weights that he doesn't allow himself "to become immobile."