The Best Gift for Each Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
Show how thoughtful you are this holiday season with these astrologer-approved gifts.
Finding the perfect present for someone can be tricky. You don't want to break the bank, but you also want to get something you know they'll enjoy. And with the holiday season upon us, the pressure to find that special something is even greater. However, shopping might not be so stressful this year if you use astrology as your guide. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about the best gift for each zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Sound machine
As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are known for their boundless amounts of energy and go-go-go attitude. But while you might be inclined to give them a present that embraces their active side, gifting something soothing might be the better bet.
"Since Aries have very high energy and are passionate, a sound machine to help them sleep and relax would be a perfect gift," says NYC-based astrologer and author Lisa Stardust. "After all, a great nice sleep is exactly what they need to help them seize the day and tackle their to-do list in the morning."
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Fuzzy blanket
Tauruses are known for their love of both comfort and nice things, so it can be hard to find a present that matches their particular tastes. But Stardust says, "A fuzzy blanket is the perfect gift to have them unwind and relax."
This doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money to make an impression. What matters most to Taurus are the little luxuries that help them get cozy after a long day at work. "Your Taurus friend is sure to love it for its style, comfort, and thoughtfulness," adds Stardust.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Online learning subscription
When they're not off being social butterflies, Geminis are figuring out how they can learn something new. Their minds move a mile a minute, so they retain information like nobody else. Therefore, an online learning class is the perfect gift.
"A subscription to a platform like Masterclass or Skillshare will satisfy the eternal curiosity of an ever-learning sign like Gemini," says Alice Smith, astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology. Both of these sites have an array of topics to choose from, guaranteeing these air signs will never get bored.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Photo album or scrapbook
Family-loving Cancer lives for reminiscing and loves treasuring memories and emotional connections. That's why Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs, says a homemade photo album or scrapbook will tug on their heartstrings.
'This gift will reflect your understanding of their sentimental nature and provide a tangible way for them to relive cherished memories," explains Rodriguez. These crabs don't need anything fancy; they'll appreciate the time and effort you put into their present.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Scented candle
Since Leo is known as the showstopper of the zodiac, you might think they need an extravagant gift to be happy. But the truth is that this passionate sign wears their heart on their sleeve, so a sentimental gift from the heart is the way to go.
"Leos are the larger-than-life extroverts of the zodiac, which means they need plenty of alone time to rest up and recharge," notes Stardust. "A handmade scented soy candle is the perfect gift to remind them just how much they mean to you."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept 22): Wellness retreat
As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos are very health-conscious, which makes a wellness retreat a great present. "This thoughtful gift offers a blend of relaxation, health-focused activities, and nutritious gourmet cuisine," notes Rodriguez.
Taking time to unwind isn't something Virgo would normally do on their own since they're always busy helping others. So, this gift also gives them a much-needed chance to slow down.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Coupe glasses
As the esthete of the zodiac, Libra appreciates anything that's both functional and pretty. Unsurprisingly, they love to host, which is why Smith recommends "a lovely set of coupe glasses" as a gift.
They can use these glasses to experiment with fun cocktails for their guests or put them on display with the rest of their extravagant decor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): 35mm film camera
Scorpios have a reputation for being closed-off and hard to read, but don't let their tough exterior fool you. These sweet and sensitive water signs have some of the biggest hearts around.
Gifting them a 35mm film camera plays to their nostalgic side and allows them to capture all kinds of memories—all while unplugging from technology, which this mysterious and private sign will love. "Bonus points if you can thrift it, so your gift comes with a story as well," adds Stardust.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fair trade coffee
Known for their love of travel, the Sagittarius in your life will appreciate a gift that reminds them of their global adventures. That's why Stardust says you can't go wrong with a monthly subscription to their favorite fair trade coffee company.
"Sagittarians are hard workers; caffeine is a must for them," she adds. "And if you're looking to add a little dazzle to things, try adding a unique mug that pairs with their one-of-a-kind personality."
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Jewelry
When it comes to the perfect gift for a Capricorn, you might have to spend a little more money, as these hardworking signs believe they deserve the best.
"While Capricorn appreciates sentiment, material value matters to them, so it's important to select something that'll withstand the test of time," says Smith. "As the most traditional sign, fine jewelry or watches are always welcomed."
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Flowers and chocolate
During the holiday season, Aquarians are obsessed with ensuring everyone else has the time of their life. And while they'll insist they don't want an extravagant or romantic gift, you can be sure they're just playing coy.
"Don't let their aloof and mysterious vibes fool you; this sign loves to get into the holiday spirit," Stardust shares. "So, you'll want to surprise the Aquarius in your life with a thoughtful and surprising gift like a box of chocolates. And if you're grabbing them flowers, they prefer orchids, birds of paradise, and gladiolus."
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Art class
Pisces are without a doubt the creatives of the zodiac, so they'll appreciate a personal gift like a custom art workshop. Rodriguez advises arranging a private painting class with a local artist or a pottery session in a renowned studio.
"This gift allows them to immerse themselves in creativity and self-expression, resonating deeply with their artistic and imaginative nature," she adds.
