Don't have any New Year's Eve plans this year, but still looking for a way to celebrate? Fear not! There's still plenty of time to decide how you'll ring in 2023, and to help, we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to share how each zodiac sign should celebrate New Year's Eve. Will you feel most festive hitting the town or cozying up at home? Read on to find out your ideal holiday activity so you can start the new year off on your best foot.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer.

Arie: Order bottle service at a club

Aries is the outgoing party animal of the zodiac, so it's no surprise you're looking to get out of the house on Dec. 31. But you have a lot of friends you're looking to impress, which makes a night out at the club the perfect choice. From dancing the night away courtesy of the DJ's tunes to popping bottles of champagne, there's nothing like ringing in the new year at the trendiest spot in town.

Taurus: Eat dinner at a five-star restaurant

You work hard all year to achieve your goals, Taurus, so you deserve a night where you can revel in everything you've accomplished. And what better way for the foodie of the zodiac to celebrate than with a fancy meal at a five-star restaurant? Be sure to book a reservation for two and bring your best friend or partner along for a night of delicious cuisine, amazing wine, and lots of laughs.

Gemini: Organize a karaoke night

You know the social butterfly of the zodiac isn't staying in on New Year's. As the ringleader of your friend group, you're likely in charge of planning the festivities, and might we recommend a karaoke night where you can embrace your goofy side? Share the idea with your pals in your group text so they can start planning what song they'll sing (even though we all know you're going to steal the show, Gemini).ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cancer: Host an intimate house party

Cancer is the sweet and sentimental homebody of the zodiac. You prefer a quiet night in with friends and family over a big night out with tons of people. So, this New Year's Eve, try hosting a small but intimate house party for you and your loved ones. A potluck-style dinner is a great way to show off your hosting skills while enjoying good food and even better company.

Leo: Watch the fireworks

Leos are known for being the outgoing charmers of the zodiac. Your over-the-top personality lights up any room you enter, so it makes sense that you'd want to be right where the action is on New Year's Eve. Going outside to watch the fireworks not only matches your vibrant energy, but it'll make the perfect backdrop for your #NYESquad selfie.

Virgo: Throw a theme party

Virgos are the perfectionists of the zodiac, which means nobody throws a bash like you do. From the decorations to the playlist to the guest list, no detail is too small to escape your eye. That's why only you could pull off an extravagant theme party. All your guests will have an amazing time, but for you, the real fun is in planning the ultimate end-of-year celebration.

Libra: Dress up for a night out

Libras are the stylish social climbers of the zodiac. You love making new friends, and you're often the life of the party. That's why New Year's Eve is the perfect time for you to dress up in your best outfit and celebrate with a night out on the town. You'll have a blast mixing and mingling at a bar or lounge, and you definitely won't mind the compliments you get on your party attire.

Scorpio: Test your luck at the casino

Scorpios are the mysterious and alluring ones of the bunch, but there's a wild side waiting to make an appearance. You like to keep things serious for the most part, so New Year's Eve is your chance to let loose. Celebrate all the possibilities of the new year by hitting the casino. You're not normally one to press your luck, but you'll make an exception in this case. Plus, your ability to read people gives you an edge at the poker table.

Sagittarius: Travel to a new city

Sagittarians are the world explorers of the zodiac. You have a restless side, which means you never know when the travel bug might bite. And being that you probably have some downtime around New Year's Eve, it might be time to pack up the car and take that last-minute road trip you've been dreaming about. Whether you're hitting up a bit city for nightlife or an outdoorsy area for hiking, you'll love nothing more than ringing in the new year somewhere new.

Capricorn: Have a game night

Capricorns are always working and hustling to get things done. You often find it difficult to slow down and enjoy the fruits of your labor. So, when you get some days off for the holidays, you prefer to stay in and spend time with your friends and family. Board game night at your place is the perfect mix of festive fun and casual vibes that you can get behind. Plus, it gives you a chance to show off your trivia skills!

Aquarius: Go on a pub crawl

Aquarius is the rebellious, eccentric friend in any group. You always think outside the box, which means your New Year's celebration needs to be something unique. Why not ring in another year older and wiser with a local pub crawl? You'll have a blast putting together a quirky party outfit and will enjoy the chance to meet new people and hear about their lives.

Pisces: Watch the ball drop on TV

Some people like to party on New Year's Eve, while others prefer to stay in. Sentimental Pisces is definitely in the latter group, so the ideal night for you is relaxing on the couch and watching the ball drop on TV. Snuggle up with your special someone or a few close friends, make your favorite snacks, and allow yourself to daydream about all the possibilities of the new year ahead.