The Most Frivolous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Being high-strung and anxious over every possible "what-if" is not healthy. But having a manageable level of stress when it comes to things like finances, career, and emotions is what keeps people on the straight and narrow—that is, some people. Others go through life without a care in the world, no matter if their bank account is in the negative, they've lost their job, or they're hurting someone's feelings. If you know someone who's flippant like this, it may be due to when they were born. Read on to hear from astrologers about the most frivolous zodiac signs, from somewhat senseless to idiotically impractical.

6 Pisces

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality, illusions, and confusion. This makes them the biggest daydreamer of the zodiac, which can hinder them from actually getting things done.

"Whether it's laziness, escapism, or feeling like their fantasy is just better than reality, Pisces is no stranger to the frivolous aspects of life," explains Danny Santos, astrologer and founder of Santos & The Crystal Visions. "Lack of accountability and resisting putting in the hard work leads Pisces to revert back to [being] a child."

5 Libra

Libra is the sign of the scales of justice and, as such, is "obsessed with equilibrium," according to Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical. "This harmony-seeking sign will do and say just about anything to keep the peace, even if it means sacrificing their own intrinsic core values."

Since Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, they'll avoid confrontation at all costs, "an often fruitless endeavor," notes Kirsten. "Not only does this weaken their sense of purpose, but it makes them come across as frivolous and as though they don't take themselves seriously at all."

4 Leo

This sign loves nothing more than having all eyes on them, so when it comes to frivolity, it's their ego that lands them on this list.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Ruled by the Sun, Leos love self-expression, being the center of the room, and performing," says Santos. But they can "be wasteful with their desire to go over the top," he adds, noting they'll do things like overspend on a new car when they're already struggling to pay rent.

Aside from material items, they are "prepared to do anything to reach center stage—even if this means making a fool of themselves or causing controversy," says Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense. "This sign really doesn't care about repercussions or the long-term impact of their actions. For Leo, life is for fun and fun only."

3 Sagittarius

Sagittarians are considered the world travelers of the zodiac. They don't like routines, and they get restless when they're in one place for too long, always yearning for the next adventure.

"Whether they're meandering through the cobbled streets of Europe or backpacking through the jungles of Asia, their innocent, somewhat naive yet joyful approach is what captures others' attention, and earns them the frivolous badge of honor," says Kirsten.

Their carefree attitude means Sagittarians will do things like take off on a trip just before their sister's wedding or quit their job without a backup plan. "Because of their deep understanding that life is short, rules and responsibilities are cast aside," adds Clare.

2 Taurus

Yes, Taurus is the most practical and down-to-earth zodiac sign, but they're also the most materialistic. "The luxury-loving bull loves nothing more than haute couture, glossy magazines, and stellar interior design, and they're not afraid to splash the cash to get it," explains Kirsten.

As Clare notes, this sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and beauty, so they can easily "lose sight of what's important in life, and place emphasis on more 'superficial' aspects."

However, unlike Leo, Taurus isn't re-tiling their kitchen or revamping their wardrobe to get others to notice them. Instead, they choose to spend on things that "add to their sense of comfort and safety," according to Kirsten. "Taurus sees money as an energetic tool, one that helps them invest in their own concept of self-love."

1 Gemini

Geminis are the social butterflies of the zodiac. Whether it's cocktails with coworkers, brunch with friends, trying a new yoga class, or interviewing for a new job, you'll be hard-pressed to find an opening on their calendars.

This go-go-go attitude means "Geminis are flighty and hard to bring back down to earth," according to Clare. "Every day looks different for this sign, leaving friends and family anticipating the most outlandish, unexpected moves from them."

In extreme cases, this includes reckless behavior or bouts of anger. "Gemini will often focus on what is directly in front of them … without taking into account the big picture," notes Santos.

But very often, what others see as frivolous is really Gemini working to bring a bit of levity to serious or difficult situations, explains Kirsten.