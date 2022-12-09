The Most Obnoxious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some annoying behaviors are pretty harmless—cracking your knuckles, sending a text during dinner, forgetting to turn the lights off. But others are downright offensive, like criticizing a friend's outfit, forgetting your partner's birthday, or interrupting a coworker during a meeting. As it turns out, where one falls on this spectrum may have to do with their astrological sign. Read on to hear from professional astrologers about which zodiac signs are the most obnoxious, from a bit irritating to absolutely abhorrent.

READ THIS NEXT: The Whiniest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Libra

Yes, Libra is the sign of the scales, known for their diplomacy and desire to make everyone happy. But they're also ruled by Venus, "the planet of beauty and lust," according to Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense, and "can be truly arrogant and obnoxious in their worst moments."

"Libra only cares about Libra and will clearly dismiss anyone else in the room if they feel they upstage them, especially when it comes to looks," says author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. Clare agrees about their vanity, and says Libras can be "obsessed by their appearance and social status."

So while this sign avoids conflict at all costs, they may also avoid your casual pizza party where people aren't dressed to the nines and drinking Champagne.

5 Virgo

The perfectionist of the zodiac wouldn't be considered obnoxious if they kept their type-A behaviors to themselves. But, they are "fussy, critical [and] a compulsive complainer," notes Barretta.

"Not only do they set themselves impossibly high standards, they expect the same from those around them," explains astrologer and spiritual coach Tara Bennet. "They never forgive your mistakes and will point them out incessantly."

Show up five minutes late to dinner because of traffic? A Virgo friend will not be happy. Misorder your Virgo partner's sock drawer? Expect a full-on lecture.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Frivolous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Aries

There will be no mistaking when this sign shows up. "Loud, proud, and bold, Aries' forceful personality is known to overpower the room more often than not," notes Clare.

This might be harmless if they're in a jovial mood, but if their fiery side comes out, they'll "hold nothing back when it comes to verbalizing their thoughts and emotions," says Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical.

Rub your Aries coworker the wrong way by making a mistake on a project? They'll be quick to throw you under the bus in front of the boss. "What makes them obnoxious is that they are always right and don't stop fighting until they prove it," says Frances Yahia, PhD, an archetypal astrologer and spiritual counselor.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Cancer

As the zodiac's most emotional sign, it's likely Cancer will start crying when they find themselves on this list—and that's exactly the kind of obnoxious behavior astrologers point to. "Cancers can be extremely dramatic and want everyone to know exactly how they're feeling," says Clare.

And they tend to use their sensitivity to get what they want. "They are the perfect caregiver, which makes it hard to get mad at them, but that's how they manipulate," explains Yahia.

Maybe you've gotten angry at the Cancer in your life because they made a nasty (and, most likely, passive-aggressive) comment. They'll sob and cling to you so much that the next thing you know, you're apologizing to them.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Leo

When it comes to ego, no sign has a bigger one than Leo. "Ruled by the luminary Sun, Leos know exactly what it takes to make themselves the center of attention," says Kirsten. "Though they often believe they're bringing life to the party, and will definitely rally the troops together, they don't realize that they're potentially coming across as arrogant, egotistical, and a tad bit obnoxious."

When they're not in the spotlight, or if they're having to share it, "you can expect the sign to pull the most outlandish stunts just to draw some eyes and cause some drama," notes Clare. Don't put it past them to take over the DJ booth at a party or bulldoze your presentation in the boardroom.

And also don't expect to receive much attention from this Lion. "Leo will go on and on about what is going on in their life then turn a deaf ear when it is someone else's turn to take the stage," adds Barretta.

1 Capricorn

You might be surprised to see Capricorn in the number-one spot. After all, they're the most hardworking zodiac sign, and they're known to be extremely pragmatic and paternal.

However, as Kirsten explains, "In an attempt to do everything by the book, they lose their sense of flexibility and ability to enjoy life. Going with the flow is an incredibly alien concept to this sea goat." Imagine your Capricorn partner skipping your anniversary dinner to finish something at the office. Or throwing a surprise birthday party for your Capricorn best friend only to have them leave early.

They're so wrapped up in reaching the top of the corporate ladder, that they look down on those they view as less ambitious. "Their strong bouts of perfectionism and sky-high expectations of both themselves and their loved ones at times make them unbearable to be with," adds Kirsten. Yahia describes Capricorn as elitist, while Bennet says they'll have no qualms about flaunting their accomplishments.