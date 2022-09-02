When it comes to astrology, you've probably heard the rumors that Geminis are two-faced or that Scorpios love to lie by omission. But these behaviors just scratch the surface of the secrets lurking among each of the zodiac signs. The truth is that every sign has something hiding in their closet—and it might shock you based on what you think you know about them. Virgos aren't organized? Pisces will break your heart? Keep reading to get an astrologer's expert insight on the most scandalous secret about each zodiac sign.

Aries second guess themselevs, a lot.

Loud, proud, and totally in your face, Aries isn't exactly known for being humble. So, you might be wondering how on earth it is that they could be insecure or doubt themselves. The truth is, when you're the first person to do something, there's always the risk of a spectacular failure. And while Aries certainly is not afraid to take risks, they are scared of being judged for a costly mistake. They'll never express their doubts, but there's a good chance the Aries in your life is more in their head than people think.

Taurus worries they're not fun enough.

As an earth sign, Taurus is known for their straightforward and practical approach to life. Nobody can tell a Taurus what to do or what to think about themselves, and it's nearly impossible to get them to change their minds. Most people believe it's stubbornness, but Taurus likes to think of it as focus. However, they often find themselves wondering if they've limited their options and might be missing out on some of the impromptu fun other signs are having. It's not in their nature to change their lifestyle just to accommodate a single whim, but they can't help but wonder if letting loose more often might be worth a try.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Geminis are people pleasers.

Everyone calls Geminis the socialites of the zodiac, and while being popular has its perks, it can cause this sign to get lost in others' personalities from time to time. Whether it's to associate themselves with the "right" sort of people or just to fit in, Gemini can be a bit shallow in their social life. And because they're ruled by chatty and quick-witted Mercury, they can easily tell people exactly what they want to hear—even if they don't mean it.

Cancers are a little emotionally manipulative.

Cancer is ruled by the compassionate and empathetic Moon, and they usually use this for good, nurturing their loved ones and offering a shoulder to cry on. But there's a hidden side of Cancer that can manipulate people without even knowing it. When emotions are running high, this sign has been known to use a guilt trip to get their way to make a dreaded conflict disappear.

Leos like stealing the spotlight.

It's not a secret that the party animals of the zodiac love the spotlight. But for the most part, Leos will act as if it's a coincidence that they're the center of attention, when in fact, they made sure of it. These signs worked hard to develop their confidence and aren't going to let other people and their insecurities keep them from strutting their stuff. They might not go out of their way to step on other people's toes, but if you say you're in the mood for a quiet night in when Leo has the chance to attend a cool new party, they'll leave you on the couch.

Virgos are kind of disorganized.

Virgos are considered the perfectionists of the zodiac, and in a way that's true. They have an eye for details and spot the little things other people miss. Therefore, they're often put in charge of helping other people get things together and move their life back on track. But that doesn't necessarily mean they're organized people. Virgos are more likely than any other sign to let their own schedule and routines fall by the wayside to help someone else out. So while you might perceive them as having it all together, the truth could be quite the opposite.

Libras enjoy being indecisive.

The biggest stereotype about Libras is that they're painfully indecisive. They'll go out of their way to pretend it's not true, but there's something they love about other people making the decisions. As the sign of the scales, Libra is all about keeping themselves from getting too overwhelmed in life. Any chance they get to pass the tough decisions off, they'll take it. Plus, as a sociable air sign, Libras don't want to make any decisions that might get other people angry or annoyed. They'd rather sit back and play mediator than be in charge.

Scorpios are the true crybabies.

Forget what they say about Cancer and Pisces, Scorpio is the truly sensitive, crybaby of the zodiac. They're just better at hiding it. But that doesn't mean those lonely nights crying in bed or the endless hours watching rom-coms don't count! Scorpios are secret romantics who are looking for that once-in-a-lifetime love with someone they can share everything with. They love hard, and when things don't work out, they take it harder than anyone else.

Sagittarians are huge nerds.

The jock. The adventurer. The playboy. There are a lot of stereotypes that people throw at Sagittarius. But there's another side to their personality that they tend to hide away. As the sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of knowledge and expansion, Sagittarius is a low-key geek (in a good way!). Whether it's a reading obsession, a love of documentaries, or a tendency to pick up a new hobby every other week, Sagittarius' habits are more nerd-like than most people know.

Capricorns have a dark sense of humor.

It's well known that Capricorns like to hustle and make a lot of money in the process. This often leads people to assume this sign is boring. And while Caps do take a bit of time to get to know on a personal level, boring they certainly are not. They have a hidden dark sense of humor and a tendency to push jokes to their limits among close friends. Once they've opened up to someone, they're the first to lay in with a vicious roast or say that one thing everyone else is thinking but wouldn't dare say out loud.

Aquarians have an individuality complex.

Yes, Aquarius is the most unique and eccentric sign of the zodiac. And their rebellious spirit is one of their greatest strengths. However, sometimes the need to do things differently from everyone else can cause Aquarians to ignore the hobbies they enjoy the most or miss out on certain shared joys in life. They'll benefit from remembering that a true individual does whatever they want no matter who is watching. Want to wear the basic white t-shirt or cook the recipe that's trending on TikTok? That's okay!

Pisces are heartbreakers.

Sweet and sensitive Pisces might have the most shocking secret of all. While most people might assume that a fire sign is the biggest heartbreaker of the zodiac, it's none other than dreamy and romantic Pisces. Sure, they are loyal and dedicated once in a relationship, but they also like the feeling of being chased, which means they tend to play games more than other signs. Not to mention that they know how to get deep with other people, so when they break a heart, it hurts more than normal.