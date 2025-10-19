The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for storage essentials to organize a small space? Walmart has endless storage solutions and sensational deals. Whether you are hoping to utilize under-bed space or get a closet together, there are items for you. Here are 7 Walmart storage finds reviewers say “work wonders” in small spaces.

1 Under Bed Storage Bags

Use your under-bed area if you have a higher-rise bed but little space. These WEENEED 90L Under Bed Storage Bags are a customer favorite. Each set comes with four, each made with super durable fabric and zippers to store everything from clothes to linens.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 A Hanging Basket Perfect for Mail

Not sure where to stash your mail? This Better Homes & Gardens Water Hyacinth Square Hanging Basket with Handle is a gorgeous option for $15.68. “Great size and quality is very nice,” writes a shopper, while many others simply gave it a 5-star review.

3 A Genius Vertical Shoe Rack

If you are working with mostly vertical space in your closet, Walmart has the shoe rack for you. This SINGOMON 8-Tier Vertical Shoe Rack is a “Great value,” per shoppers. “The product is so much cheaper than others as a shoes rack. It is so convenient for moving. If you do not have a big space and rent for living. This is a good choice,” writes one.

4 An Extra Large Toy Box

This extra-large toy box is perfect for a small home without a playroom. Instead of leaving toys sprawled out across the living room, keep them organized and sorted with all the sectioned-off areas. It also has a lid and two side bags.

5 This Adorable Stuffed Animal Zoo

If your child has a lot of stuffed animals, it can seem like they are taking over your home. This G TALECO GEAR Stuffed Animal Storage Zoo is an adorable way to keep them all caged.

6 A Bestselling Cube Storage Organizer

This Better Homes & Gardens 4 Cube Storage Organizer is a bestseller for a reason: It’s beautiful and perfect for bin organizing in any space. Choose from so many color options and various sizes. Shoppers maintain it is super easy to assemble and great quality. “These shelves were so easy to put together the instructions were better than I’ve seen in a long time and the shelving unit looks really nice. I wasn’t expecting the wood look texture on the outside of it. I ended up buying another one because I loved it so much. I may even get a third,” writes one.

RELATED: 4 Major Walmart Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You.

7 A Great Vertical Storage Organizer

This Better Homes & Gardens 4 Cube Vertical Storage Organizer is perfect for any space, but especially a bathroom or office. “100% buy these,” recommends a shopper. “These shelves are game on!!!!! If you’re hesitating on buying these , don’t. This is the real deal. Sturdy, heavy duty, beautiful, easy to assemble. All around 100% product. As soon as I get my upstairs in order, I’m buying some more of these.”