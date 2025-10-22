The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Once upon a time, Walmart wasn’t the first store to come to mind for high-end-looking home decor. However, the discount superstore has come a long way in the past few years with its home goods offerings. There are so many gorgeous pieces, especially for your living spaces. Here are the 7 best new Walmart living room finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Set of Three Ornately Framed Landscape Prints

I love Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection for Walmart, as it looks way more expensive than it actually is. This Beautiful Classic Landscape Wall Art Set of 3 is an easy way to design a wall space. It comes with three ornately framed landscape prints for just $18. “WalMart’s recent flyer gave me the idea to purchase these miniature paintings and apply them in an unconventional way (on the wall of a hutch and bookshelves) and they look fabulous! Yes, they are not the heaviest pieces, but they are wonderful for the low price. They come in a set of three and look like antique oil paintings! Love them for their versatility! Their gold frames marry the set together,” writes a shopper.

2 This Arched Mirror That Will Make Your Space Feel Bigger

This BEAUTYPEAK Arched Full Length Floor Mirror will make your living space feel bigger. It comes in various sizes and black or gold color options. “I’m honestly obsessed with this mirror! The oversized arched design makes such a statement and instantly elevates any space. I placed it in my bedroom and it completely opened up the room — it reflects so much light and gives it a cozy, elegant vibe. The frame feels sturdy and well-made, and it was packaged super securely. If you’ve been debating getting a big mirror like this… this is your sign!” writes a shopper.

3 An Expensive Looking Wool Area Rug

I can’t believe the low prices on Better Homes & Gardens Beige Plaid Wool Indoor Area Rug collection. There are multiple color and size options, all of which look like designer rugs. “I love this rug. It laid flat as soon as I rolled it out. It’s perfect for my living room. You have to vacuum it a few times to get the lint off but would highly recommend it,” writes a shopper.

4 These Chunky Throw Blankets

This Better Homes & Gardens Copper Cotton-Blend Chunky Knit Throw is a great fall find for your sofa or chair, all colors just $22. “This throw is just the right weight, not too heavy or too light. The weave is tight enough with just enough space to allow a little air flow to come through. It’s perfect comfort for the sofa or bed. I’m considering getting another one in a different color after I see how it does in the wash. So far, so good!” writes a shopper.

5 A Woven Hyacinth Tray for All Your Decor

Use this Home Decor Collection 11″ x 14″ Scalloped Woven Natural Water Hyacinth Decorative Tray on a table or console and dress it up with all your decor. “This is so cute and the price was perfect. Its not large but big enough to hold seasonal decor and set on a tabletop to shelf or even the kitchen counter,” writes a shopper.

6 The Most Gorgeous Gold and Rattan Bookends

I’m also obsessed with these Home Decor Collection Sterling & Noble Home Gold and Natural Rattan Decorative Tabletop Bookends, which are giving major Serena & Lily vibes. “The product came dirty. The bookends were able to hold a stack of book standing up on my shelf. These are super retro vintage cute stylish chic. Perfect soft brass champagne, gold color,” writes a shopper.

7 And, a Cozy Ottoman

Don’t forget to get a pouf-slash-ottoman! This BYBYME Round Pouf Ottoman adds a much-needed cozy touch to your space. “Really comfy. I am a heavy person and it holds up great. It does get pretty big and is a little higher and wider than I expected and I have a little trouble getting my short legs up on it, but I still love it. Worth the struggle. It comes in a small box and when you take it out it grows (puffs up) and grows and grows…I didn’t think it would ever stop…lol. Try it, you will like it,” writes a shopper.