Oh, Dollar Tree, how you never fail to impress me. Every time I walk into my local store, I am greeted by many “I can’t believe this is just $1.25” items. From seasonal items to year-round finds, so many great decorative items are arriving at stores daily. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree decor deals landing in stores this week.

1 Christmas Tree Stemless Flutes

There are so many new holiday finds at Dollar Tree. This Christmas Tree Stemless Flute, $1.50, is the perfect addition to your holiday celebration. Use the festive glass to toast with champagne, sparkling cider, or any celebratory beverage.

2 Photo Clip Frames

I love these adorable Special Moments Memories Collection Mini Clip Photo Frames with Burlap Bows, which make great little additions to holiday gift bags. “It is really nice for the price,” writes a shopper. “I work in a retail gift store and use these Mini Clip Photos frames to clip a pair of earrings on them to make a display with the necklace or bracelet. By displaying them in this way, I don’t have to remove the earrings from their original earring holders and you can see the earrings better when clipped to the mini frames. Great solution for my needs,” adds another.

3 Christmas Tree Skirts

It might not be time to set up your Christmas tree, but don’t wait to find the perfect skirt to dress it up. This Christmas House Metallic Snowflake Tree Skirt, $7, comes in various color and pattern options. Each creates a pretty background to set all the gifts under the tree.

4 Floral Wall Hooks

These Floral Wall Art hooks are so pretty, I can’t believe they are just $1.25 each. Choose from various colors, including white, grey, and black. Each hook features a 3D flower design with a metallic finish, blending with modern or romantic décor. Use them to hang keys, jewelry, lightweight bags, or scarves.

5 A Glass and Metal Trinket Box

If you are gifting jewelry, a keepsake, or another little trinket, this gorgeous Glass Trinket Box, $5, will upgrade the gift in a major way. The box, made out of gold metal and glass, looks super vintage and also makes a great little organization tool.

6 Glass Cylinder Candle Holders

Dollar Tree does candle holders well. This Cylinder Candle Holder, $1.25, is “top tier for a bargain,” writes a shopper. “I use these for my candle business. I love the durability as well as the simple elegance of the glass.”

7 Elegant Black and Silver Frames

It’s time to frame school photos, and Dollar Tree has lots of inexpensive options. This Special Moments Black Picture Frame With Silver Trim is elegant and just $1.25 per frame. “Great deal,” writes a shopper. These are so perfectly priced!”