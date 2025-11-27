7 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Now

Walmart shoppers are rushing to grab these festive Christmas decor finds before they sell out.

‘Tis the season to shop at Walmart! The superstore has so many fantastic finds right now, especially in the holiday category. From Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers to entertaining must-haves and holiday decorations, merchandise is flying off the shelves. What are customers the most excited about in the Christmas decor category? Here are the 7 best Walmart Christmas decor finds flying off shelves now.

1 Rustic Bells

This WJSXC Set Of 3 Christmas Bell Brass Cow Shabby Style Rustic Metal Hanging Giant Cow Bells Decor, $6.50, are a customer favorite. “Perfect size and color. Looks better than the picture!” writes one. “I just love them! On time and nice quality,” another says. “These are beautiful. Exactly what we were looking for,” a third writes.

2 Plush Holiday Throw Blankets

Holiday Time Cozy Plush Santa Throw 50″ x 60″, $5.97, is available in endless holiday patterns. “Favorite winter blanket. This is extremely soft, a great size throw blanket and my new favorite blanket. The design is adorable. Highly recommend,” writes a shopper. It “is the perfect addition to my winter décor! The design is adorable and festive — the gingerbread pattern instantly adds warmth and cheer to my living space. The size is just right for cozying up on the couch without feeling too bulky. It’s surprisingly durable, even after multiple washes, and still feels as soft as the day I got it. The plush fabric is thick enough to keep you warm on cold nights without overheating. For the price, the quality is exceptional and makes it a great value for anyone looking to add a seasonal touch of comfort to their home,” adds another.

3 Antler Throw Pillows

Add some rustic holiday charm to your sofa with the Mainstays 18″ x 18″ Decorative Antler Pillow in ivory and beige. It only costs $12 and shoppers love it. “These are just what I wanted. They are soft and beautiful. They fit in perfectly with my lodge/cabin decor. I would buy these again, especially if they came in other colors,” writes a shopper.

4 A Giant “Paint It Yourself” Nutcracker

A Christmas craft that is also a great decoration? Yes, please. This Giant Paint it Yourself Light-Up Animated Blow Mold Nutcracker Decoration, 6′, by Holiday Time, is a customer favorite for $159. Warning: They sell out every year. Last year Holiday Time didn’t bring these back. Well, at least in my area. I was able to get my hands on ONE in another town close to Lubbock, but no more ever dropped. I was determined to find ONE more so that I would have a pair. When this dropped the other day I couldn’t hit ‘complete purchase now’ fast enough!! It arrived at my door later that day and I opened it to make sure it didn’t have any blemishes. He’s perfect! Thanks Holiday Time and Walmart for bringing him back!!!! 🙂 Can’t wait to paint him to match my other guy,” writes a shopper.

5 Mini Ornament Sets

This Holiday Time Champagne/White/Light Blue Mini Shatterproof Christmas Ornament set comes with 20 bulbs and is perfect for your mini tree, for under $5. “Holiday Charm Overload,” writes a shopper. “Bringing the spirit of the holidays right into my living room, their gleam reflecting the season’s joy. Each ornament more delectable than the last. A stunning marriage of durability and charm.” Another calls them “Breathtaking Baubles,” in a 5-star review. “Can’t help but gush about these! Set to dazzle my home this Christmas. The exceptional craftsmanship and durability truly makes them worth adoring. What a festive thrill!”

6 Funboy Inflatable Holiday Ornaments

Funboy makes the best pool inflatables and holiday decorations! This Funboy Oversized Inflatable Holiday Ornaments, 3-Pack, is on my shopping list this season. “Looks nice. Have not put it outside yet so I can’t comment on durability but it appears sturdy. They do not light up,” writes a shopper.

7 These Taper Candle Holders with Bow

These Large Clear Glass Christmas Taper Candle Holders with Bow, 10″, by Holiday Time are adorable. The larger one is $7.63, and the smaller one $5.84. “Love. Walmart has really stepped up quality of merchandise,” writes a shopper. “Super Cute…Great Quality For The Price!” another adds. “Beautiful, unique and priced well,” a third says. These will really dress up your basic taper candles for the holiday season in a majorly preppy way.