Oh, how I love shopping at Michaels, and so does my daughter! From arts and crafts to home decor, the superstore has so many fantastic finds every season and always has great sales and promos. Right now, the store is filling up with so many early spring items, including Easter decor, faux flowers, and fun new collections. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Michaels new arrivals this week.

1 The “Next Chapter” Collection

Shoppers, including Laura the Home Girl, are loving the “Next Chapter” collection, inspired by all things books and reading. “Michael’s spring collection is out. Here are a few things I found to decorate our home,” she captioned a post, leading with a great little pillow.

2 Scalloped Wicker Baskets

Rebecca First Time Mom shared about some of her favorite finds at the store right now, including these great scalloped wicker baskets. “I could have walked around in here all day. So much great spring decor!” she captioned the post.

3 All the Gold Turtles

The new Boho Coast collection is a huge hit with shoppers. There are several gold turtles that shoppers are snapping up, including this planter. “I swear if a bride tells me she ❤️ ‘s 🐢 I will snatch them up for centerpieces 😂 but seriously,” one influencer shared.

4 So Many Western Items, Like This Horse Bust

The new Western collection, including this horse bust, is also a hit. “You won’t believe the new decor from Michael’s,” Molly Nicole Home shared. “When I walked into Michael’s the other day I was so surprised by all of their new decor.”

5 And, These Other “Into the West” Items

Kenwood Square also shared about the “Into the West” collection. “Get in, we’re headed to @michaelsstores for their new Into the West western-inspired décor,” they captioned a post. It includes artwork, vases, and so many other decorative items.

6 So Many Faux Flowers

Michaels is a favorite spot for faux flowers. Lots of infleuncers, including Glitter and Grace, are sharing about their blooms. “Look at all these amazing spring florals!” they captioned a post.

7 These Gorgeous Glasses

Fruit glasses have been going viral, but flower glasses are the next hot trend. “The decor haul your next book club party needs,” Michaels captioned a post, showing off some flower glasses perfect for spring.

8 And, More Stems

The Fig Home shared some of her favorite finds, including flowers. “Spring & Easter have arrived @michaelsstores 🌼🐰 Comment SHOP for 🔗 I found so many beautiful floral stems! They have some of the best faux florals Ive seen so far 🌱 Can’t wait to see more Spring decor items,” they captioned a post. “Beautiful finds,” one commented. “Super great finds,” added another.

9 Easter Decor

Love and Glitter Designs is all about the Easter section at Micheals. “New Spring and Easter has begun filling the shelves at @michaelsstores Love all the cute bunnies and colorful florals,” they captioned a post.

10 And, Easter Crafts

It’s Megan Levesque shared about Easter arts and crafts. “Everything I got to prepare for spring and Easter crafts! 💐 I am so ready for spring and all the Easter crafts I had to grab them all now because they usually sell out quick. And right now it’s 40% off online at Michael’s!” she wrote.

11 And, Easter Baskets

And, there are lots of gorgeous Easter baskets, all on sale. “I found a few good finds at Michaels. They are having a 40%off sale,” Precious D Williams shared.