7 Everyday Foods That Secretly Spike Your Blood Sugar, Doctors Say

Foods don't have to be "sugary" to increase your glucose levels.

Sugar cubes in spoon with blood glucose meter, lancet and stethoscope on blue background
iStock
Apr 13, 2025
When it comes to keeping your insulin levels in check, most people think the solution is simple: cut out candy, skip dessert, and avoid sugary drinks. However, Raj Dasgupta, MD, the chief medical advisor for Garage Gym Reviews, says, "Managing your blood sugar is about a lot more than just avoiding sweets. There are several surprising foods that can cause blood sugar spikes—items you might not expect to have such a big impact."

Regularly consuming these "sneaky culprits" can secretly spike your blood sugar, ultimately stressing the pancreas, increasing your risk for type 2 diabetes, and contributing to inflammation throughout the body.

The good news? By learning how different foods impact glucose levels, you can keep your energy steady, your metabolism healthy, and your long-term health risks at an all-time low. Read on to learn the seven everyday foods that can spike your blood sugar without your knowledge.

RELATED: Eating These 7 Foods Can Lower Your Blood Sugar, Doctors Say.

1. White Bread

Stack of White Bread3 | Refined grains

Shutterstock

In the process of manufacturing refined grains, insoluble fibers are often removed in order to soften the texture of the finished product. In the case of white bread, bran, the protective shell of a whole grain kernel, and germ, the innermost part of the kernel, are both separated from the flour.

According to Dasgupta, eating white bread can make your cells less sensitive to insulin, raising the risk of insulin resistance over time while also putting you at risk of more acute sugar spikes.

"Even though it doesn’t taste sweet, white bread is made from refined flour that’s quickly broken down into glucose during digestion," he explains. "This rapid absorption can cause a sharp blood sugar spike, which will trigger the pancreas to release a surge of insulin."

2. Low-Fat Flavored Yogurt

Flavored Yogurt Cups2 | Flavored yogurtShutterstock

High in protein and low in carbohydrates, unsweetened Greek yogurt is a smart dietary addition if you’re looking to manage your blood glucose levels. Flavored yogurts, on the other hand, often come brimming with sugars that can send your insulin levels into a frenzy. This can be especially true when it's billed as low-fat.

'Low-fat flavored yogurt is often marketed as a health food but many times contain hidden sugars that compensate for the fat that has been removed," notes Maria Teresa Anton, MD, an endocrinologist at Pritikin Longevity Center in Miami. "The added sugar, in combination with the low-fat content of the food, will cause a faster glucose rise."

3. Dried Fruit

dried fruit on wood

Shutterstock

Even among diabetics who need to watch their sugar intake, fruit is an important part of a balanced diet, as it's high in fiber and has a low glycemic index.

That said, dried fruit may spike your blood sugar in ways that fresh fruits don’t. Even if you’ve chosen an option made without added sugar, a handful of dried fruit can deliver as much—or more—sugar than a candy bar.

"It seems like a healthy snack, but without its water content, the sugars inside are much more concentrated. These natural sugars (like fructose and glucose) quickly raise blood sugar, often more sharply than eating the same fruit fresh," Dasgupta says.

RELATED: Experts Say These 12 Foods Can Help You Manage Anxiety Naturally.

4. Sushi

SushiShutterstock

While sushi certainly beats a hamburger from a fast-food drive-through, it can still have unintended consequences for your blood sugar levels.

"Sushi is also often considered a healthier dining option as it is perceived to be 'light' and not overfilling," Anton tells Best Life. "However, the white rice often used in sushi (a highly refined and low fiber carbohydrate), along with sweet sauces that are often paired with the meal, can rapidly increase glucose levels. Substituting the rice for cucumber or a thin layer of rice may help to decrease the glucose spike."

5. Potatoes

Potatoes on wooden tableShutterstock

In general, vegetables are crucial to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. However, starchy vegetables can raise your glucose levels much faster than non-starchy vegetables since they are rich in carbohydrates, which the body breaks down as glucose.

Daniel Atkinson, MD, a general practitioner and the clinical lead at Treated, says that for this reason, potatoes are another food to avoid if you’re concerned about blood sugar spikes. Perhaps counterintuitively, sweet potatoes have a lower glycemic index than white potatoes and can serve as a healthy alternative for those watching their sugar levels.

6. Rice Cakes

rice cakes

iStock

Rice cakes were once considered the height of healthy snacking, but they can actually raise your blood sugar levels in little time.

"These seem light and harmless, but they have a very high glycemic index and are digested and absorbed almost instantly as sugar," says Dasgupta.

RELATED: 10 Best Breakfast Foods to Rev Up Your Metabolism & Burn Fat Faster.

7. Fried Foods

burger and friesLibra: Burger and Fries

iStock

Dasgupta warns that while fried foods aren’t usually considered "sugary," they’re often breaded in flours or starches that behave like simple carbs in the body.

"Additionally, frying adds unhealthy fats, which can contribute to insulin resistance if eaten regularly," he cautions. "The combination of high carbs and fat can delay glucose absorption slightly but still lead to an exaggerated insulin response later."


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

