Eating These 7 Foods Can Lower Your Blood Sugar, Doctors Say

When we eat sugar and carbohydrates, it digests in our stomachs as glucose, which then enters the bloodstream and is used by our cells for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, helps to transport glucose from the blood to cells. However, people with Type 2 diabetes don't produce enough insulin, and glucose builds up in the bloodstream, as the American Heart Association (AHA) explains.

However, "blood sugar regulation is something that all individuals should strive for," says Allison Cazenave, RDN, a registered dietitian at Allison Cazenave Nutrition. "Blood sugar imbalances can negatively affect your mood, energy level, concentration capability, and your body's ability to lose weight."

With that in mind, we consulted other dietitians and doctors to find out about the foods that lower blood sugar. By incorporating these into your diet, you can reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and keep your body healthy.

1. Avocados Shutterstock Healthy fats may get overlooked because of the negative connotations with the word "fat," but they're called healthy for a reason. Good-for-you fats trigger the hormones Ghrelin and Leptin, which regulate hunger and can keep you feeling fuller for longer. These fats, namely monounsaturated fats found in plant-based foods, can also lower "bad" cholesterol levels, raise "good" cholesterol levels, and regulate blood sugar levels, explains Mayo Clinic. Therefore, experts recommend eating avocados, which are rich in monounsaturated fat, as part of a blood sugar-friendly diet. Elias Ortiz, MD, chief bariatric surgeon at Elias Ortiz & Company, notes that avocados' fat and fiber content both "slow down the digestion and absorption of sugars in our body." He suggests adding avocado to salads, making avocado toast (more on your bread choice later!), or even blending the fruit into smoothies.

2. Beans Shutterstock Beans are packed with fiber and protein, and they have a low glycemic load, shares Wade Lightheart, certified sports nutrition advisor and president of BIOptimizers. As Harvard Health Publishing explains, the glycemic index (GI) assigns foods a score from 0 to 100 based on how significantly they make your blood sugar rise, with pure sugar coming in at 100. "The lower a food's glycemic index, the slower blood sugar rises after eating that food," they explain. "In general, the more processed a food is, the higher its GI, and the more fiber or fat in a food, the lower it's GI." Ortiz suggests adding black beans, lentils, or chickpeas to salads and soups, or making a dip out of them and using veggies instead of crackers. RELATED: Tomatoes Are the Healthiest Fruit in the World, CDC Says—Here's Why.

3. Lean protein Shutterstock Lean and plant-based proteins such as oily fish, chicken breast, ground turkey, eggs, or yogurt are a great addition to your diet because they can "slow down the release of blood sugar into the bloodstream, preventing blood sugar spikes post-meal," shares Michelle Routhenstein, cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com. Elizabeth Katzman, FDN, a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner, somatic coach, and founder of Strong Choices, adds that consuming protein at a specific point in your meal can make a big difference. "Start with fiber-rich veggies, then move to healthy fats and protein, and save any starchy or carb-heavy foods for last. This simple trick can reduce blood sugar spikes by up to 70 percent!" she explains. "If your meal is mixed (like a casserole), start with a side salad. And if you’re craving bread or a sugary drink, save it for the end of the meal."

4. Sweet potatoes Shutterstock Carbohydrates are often viewed as the enemy when it comes to blood sugar, but that's not always the case. You just have to understand which carbs to avoid. As the AHA explains, "Simple carbohydrates are digested quickly and send immediate bursts of glucose (energy) into the bloodstream." These include foods like candy, sugary drinks, honey and molasses, and refined breakfast cereals. On the other hand, "Complex carbohydrates are digested more slowly and supply a slower release of glucose into the bloodstream." These include legumes, fruit, and whole-grain bread, rice, and pasta. Starchy vegetables are also complex carbs, which is why Ortiz recommends eating sweet potatoes: "They have a lot of fiber, vitamins and minerals—making them a great option if you want to keep your blood sugar levels balanced and at a healthy range." RELATED: 6 Signs You’re Eating Too Much Protein, According to Doctors.

5. Leafy greens Shutterstock Leafy greens, in general, are blood sugar-friendly foods thanks to their low calorie count and high fiber content. But Cheryl Mussatto, RD, LD, a clinical dietitian at the Cotton O'Neil Endocrinology Clinic, says she likes to recommend spinach and kale to her clients. "Both have a low glycemic index and each are packed with fiber and vitamin C—both of which support steady blood sugar levels," she shares. These veggies also have a lot of vitamins A and K, folate, and iron. Mussatto adds that these foods are incredibly versatile: "A few ideas to consider are blending a handful of baby spinach and/or kale into a smoothie, swapping iceberrg lettuce for spinach or kale when making a salad, or even adding them into dishes like scrambled eggs, a frittata, or stirred into a soup."

6. Chia seeds and flaxseeds iStock Seeds, especially chia seeds and flaxseeds, are another group of healthy fats that are incredibly good for you. They're packed with B vitamins and vitamin E, as well as the minerals magnesium, potassium, calcium, iron, and zinc. But it's their fiber content that really lands them on this list. Lauren Ramsey, MD, a breast cancer surgeon and medical content creator, previously shared with Best Life that just two tablespoons of chia seeds contain about 40 percent of the daily recommended fiber intake. And not only does fiber help you feel full and encourage a healthy gut microbiome, but it can also control blood sugar absorption.

7. Nuts Shutterstock Nuts are yet another healthy-fat powerhouse. They're also high in protein and fiber but low in carbs. "Research shows a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk factors in people with diabetes when they’re eating at least five servings of nuts a week," registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, told Cleveland Clinic. "The serving size was about an ounce, or 28 grams, which is the amount I recommend." Although most nuts are solid choices, research shows that almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts, specifically, can help to lower blood sugar.



