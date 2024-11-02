Doctors Share 6 Health Benefits of Chia Seeds—And How to Eat Them

RELATED: This "Powerhouse" Vegetable Is the Healthiest, CDC Says—But You're Probably Not Eating It.
1 | They can aid in digestion.
When Daryl Gioffre, DC, a chiropractor, nutrition expert, and the founder of Alkamind, went viral for suggesting that people drink water made with chia seeds and lemon juice (the "internal shower"), he emphasized the digestive benefits of such a beverage.
Chia seeds are high in fiber, making them beneficial for your digestive tract and overall gut health, and he noted at the time that this drink served as an effective way to relieve constipation in particular.
“Fiber is great for your digestive system, helps keep your trips to the bathroom regular, and feeds the good gut bacteria in your body,” Gioffre now tells Best Life.
Lauren Ramsey, MD, MBA, a breast cancer surgeon, medical content creator, notes that two tablespoons of chia seeds contain about 40 percent of the daily recommended fiber intake. She adds that fiber aids in digestion, promotes feelings of satiety after eating, helps control blood sugar absorption, regulates cholesterol levels, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.
2 | They can enhance brain function.
One of the best-known benefits of chia seeds is that they’re full of omega-3 fatty acids, AKA healthy polyunsaturated fats that perform various bodily functions.
In particular, “Chia seeds are a source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that supports heart health, reduces inflammation, and helps brain function,” says Ramsey, who also founded BAT, a line of garments that protect medical personnel against radiation.
3 | They could help lower your cancer risk.
Ramsey also notes that chia seeds contain ample antioxidants, molecules that inhibit oxidation, which can ultimately cause cell damage.
“Including antioxidants in your diet supports overall health and may even lower the risk of heart disease and cancer,” the surgical oncologist tells Best Life.
She adds that reduced inflammation and reduced oxidative stress—two of the factors that lower cancer risk—come with another benefit. By protecting your cells, these antioxidants could also slow the effects of aging.
4 | They’re good for bone health.
Consuming more chia seeds also means upping your intake of several essential minerals, Ramsey says.
“Chia seeds are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are critical for bone health. These minerals support bone density, muscle function, and cellular processes,” she notes.
Resham Uttamchandani, MD, a double board-certified physician and weight loss expert, adds that you can add improved nerve function and enhanced energy production to the list of benefits associated with these minerals.“With more calcium per ounce than milk, chia seeds offer a valuable source of non-dairy calcium for those who avoid dairy products, making them an ideal choice for anyone focused on bone health and overall vitality,” she tells Best Life.
5 | They can improve muscle function.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, swapping out meat for more plant-based protein sources can have a major effect on your overall health. Ramsey says that chia seeds are an “excellent” source of plant-based protein, containing roughly five grams of protein in every two-tablespoon serving.
“Chia seeds contain a good balance of essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source, especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans,” the surgeon explains. “Protein helps with muscle repair, growth, and overall metabolic health.”
6 | They may help you get a good night’s sleep.
The magnesium found in chia seeds could also help you go to sleep faster and stay asleep longer.
“Chia seeds are loaded with magnesium, the number one neuroprotector of the brain,” Gioffre explains. “Magnesium is also key to a good night's sleep. It also calms your nervous system, relaxes your muscles, and maintains your body’s GABA levels—neurotransmitters responsible for ‘turning off’ wakefulness.”
Here’s how to eat them.
Chia seeds can make a simple addition to your diet, requiring little work to prepare them for consumption. You can sprinkle them over oatmeal, make chia seed pudding, add them to smoothies and smoothie bowls, use them as a garnish on soups and salads, or drink them in chia seed water by adding a quarter cup of chia seeds for every cup of water,
Regardless of your chosen method, Gioffre says it’s always a good idea to soak your chia seeds in water or another liquid first.
“When chia seeds are soaked, they form a gel-like consistency, absorbing up to 27 times their weight, helping mop up toxins that are causing inflammation and keep you feeling fuller longer, which can curb sugar cravings,” he says.