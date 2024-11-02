Doctors Share 6 Health Benefits of Chia Seeds—And How to Eat Them

Eating more superfoods is one simple way to buoy your health with minimal effort. While no one food can provide all of the vitamins and minerals you need, nutritionally-dense ingredients pack big benefits for a range of your body’s functions. Chia seeds are one such food that you’ll often hear doctors, dietitians, and nutritionists raving about, thanks to the many ways that even a few spoonfuls can enhance your health. But if you’re wondering what they can do for you when you add them to your daily routine, you’re certainly not alone. Read on to learn the six biggest health benefits you can expect when you eat more chia seeds.



1 | They can aid in digestion. Shutterstock When Daryl Gioffre, DC, a chiropractor, nutrition expert, and the founder of Alkamind , went viral for suggesting that people drink water made with chia seeds and lemon juice (the "internal shower"), he emphasized the digestive benefits of such a beverage. Chia seeds are high in fiber, making them beneficial for your digestive tract and overall gut health, and he noted at the time that this drink served as an effective way to relieve constipation in particular. “Fiber is great for your digestive system, helps keep your trips to the bathroom regular, and feeds the good gut bacteria in your body,” Gioffre now tells Best Life. Lauren Ramsey, MD, MBA, a breast cancer surgeon, medical content creator , notes that two tablespoons of chia seeds contain about 40 percent of the daily recommended fiber intake. She adds that fiber aids in digestion, promotes feelings of satiety after eating, helps control blood sugar absorption, regulates cholesterol levels, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.

2 | They can enhance brain function. Shutterstock One of the best-known benefits of chia seeds is that they’re full of omega-3 fatty acids, AKA healthy polyunsaturated fats that perform various bodily functions. In particular, “Chia seeds are a source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that supports heart health, reduces inflammation, and helps brain function,” says Ramsey, who also founded BAT , a line of garments that protect medical personnel against radiation. RELATED: Tomatoes Are the Healthiest Fruit in the World, CDC Says—Here's Why.



3 | They could help lower your cancer risk. Shutterstock Ramsey also notes that chia seeds contain ample antioxidants, molecules that inhibit oxidation, which can ultimately cause cell damage. “Including antioxidants in your diet supports overall health and may even lower the risk of heart disease and cancer,” the surgical oncologist tells Best Life. She adds that reduced inflammation and reduced oxidative stress—two of the factors that lower cancer risk—come with another benefit. By protecting your cells, these antioxidants could also slow the effects of aging.

4 | They’re good for bone health. Consuming more chia seeds also means upping your intake of several essential minerals, Ramsey says. “Chia seeds are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are critical for bone health. These minerals support bone density, muscle function, and cellular processes,” she notes. Resham Uttamchandani, MD, a double board-certified physician and weight loss expert, adds that you can add improved nerve function and enhanced energy production to the list of benefits associated with these minerals. “With more calcium per ounce than milk, chia seeds offer a valuable source of non-dairy calcium for those who avoid dairy products, making them an ideal choice for anyone focused on bone health and overall vitality,” she tells Best Life.



RELATED: The Only Foods You Should Be Eating at Night, Doctor Says.

5 | They can improve muscle function. Shutterstock According to the Cleveland Clinic , swapping out meat for more plant-based protein sources can have a major effect on your overall health. Ramsey says that chia seeds are an “excellent” source of plant-based protein, containing roughly five grams of protein in every two-tablespoon serving. “Chia seeds contain a good balance of essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source, especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans,” the surgeon explains. “Protein helps with muscle repair, growth, and overall metabolic health.”

6 | They may help you get a good night’s sleep. Shutterstock The magnesium found in chia seeds could also help you go to sleep faster and stay asleep longer. “Chia seeds are loaded with magnesium, the number one neuroprotector of the brain,” Gioffre explains. “Magnesium is also key to a good night's sleep. It also calms your nervous system, relaxes your muscles, and maintains your body’s GABA levels—neurotransmitters responsible for ‘turning off’ wakefulness.”