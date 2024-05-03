10 Healthiest Superfoods to Add to Your Diet, Nutritionists Say

We're often told what not to do when it comes to our diet: Don't eat certain foods if you're trying to lose weight, or cut out other foods to slash your cholesterol. But even if you think you're eating as healthy as you possibly can, you may still be missing out on some necessary nutrients. With that in mind, experts tout the importance of superfoods, which are healthy foods known for their extra nutritional benefits. They're usually full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. But which are the top healthy foods you should be on the lookout for? Read on to discover the 10 healthiest superfoods to add to your diet.

1 Salmon

Your best bet for health? Salmon with the skin on, according to Amanda Sauceda, MS, registered dietitian and gut health nutritionist. As she explains, salmon is a great source of collagen, vitamin D, protein, and omega-3s.

"You want more salmon on your plate because it's a 4-in-1 package for health," Sauceda says. "You're able to get a lot of nutrients in one food making it an ideal ingredient to keep in your fridge."

2 Sardines

Salmon isn't the only fish that experts consider to be one of the healthiest superfoods. Michelle Routhenstein, MS, a preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished, also recommends that people eat around two servings of sardines every week.

"Sardines provide about 1.5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids per 3 ounces, contributing to half of the recommended weekly intake," she shares. "These fatty acids help to lower triglycerides levels and reduce inflammation in the body, making them a heart healthy food to regularly add to your diet."

This fishy food is rich in calcium and vitamin D as well, according to Routhenstein. That means sardines are beneficial for your bone strength, too.

3 Chicken

Not a fan of fish? That's OK. Sauceda says chicken with the skin is a good alternative to fish when it comes to collagen-based superfoods.

"Marinate your chicken with citrus to get an added bonus of vitamin C," she recommends. "You could also use the bones of your chicken to make a bone broth for another collagen source."

4 Eggs

Next to fish and chicken, eggs are also a good protein pick—and one of the "few foods considered a complete high-quality protein source," according to Brynna Connor, MD, general practitioner and healthcare ambassador at NorthWestPharmacy.

"Eating just two eggs provides up to 30 percent of your daily vitamins, making them a great superfood option for a meal or snack," she says. "Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids that the body can't produce on its own, as well as healthy unsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals."

5 Avocado

Avocados are a "great source of healthy fat," Daryl Gioffre, DC, functional nutritionist, gut health expert, and author of Get Off Your Sugar, tells Best Life. This superfood is high in monounsaturated fat, "which easily creates energy for the body to burn," he explains.

You can find tons of vitamins in avocados as well, including vitamins K, C, B5, and B6.

"In fact, they contain more potassium than bananas—without all of the sugar," Gioffre says. "They're also surprisingly high in fiber, so they help maintain digestive health."

6 Broccoli sprouts

Another green you should be adding to your plate is broccoli sprouts, which "contain 10 to 100 times more of sulforaphane than mature broccoli," according to Gioffre.

"Sulforaphane activates Nrf2 pathways, regulating antioxidant genes, reducing inflammation, and even inhibiting cancer cell growth," he says.

Not only that, but broccoli sprouts are a better source of vitamin K, which is important for helping your blood clot and heal wounds.

"Broccoli sprouts boast nearly 38 micrograms of vitamin K per serving, while broccoli only contains 0.4 micrograms," Gioffre adds.

7 Beets

Beets can help your blood, too. This superfood "contains high levels of nitrates, which are important for keeping blood vessels dilated and improving blood flow," Connor explains.

Research has found that people who regularly ate beets as part of their diet "had better blood flow in the brain, specifically the part of the brain that's essential for memory and critical thinking," the general practitioner adds.

8 Chia seeds

You can easily add chia seeds to your morning yogurt, your blended smoothies, or even your favorite salad dressings—and you should! That's beause chia seeds can "provide protein, fiber, calcium, antioxidants and omega-3s," according to Gioffre.

"When consumed, they can help regulate blood sugar levels, promote digestive health, and support weight management," he shares.

9 Spinach

Don't shy away from adding a lot of spinach to your smoothies or salads as well. Erik Natkin, DO, a physician specializing in holistic wellness and nutrition, says this leafy green is loaded with important vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and K, magnesium, iron, and manganese.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Eating spinach regularly can benefit eye health, reduce oxidative stress, and help prevent heart disease," Natkin says. "A couple of cups per week either in salads or smoothies is beneficial."

10 Blueberries

If you're looking for the best fruit-based superfood, look no further than the blueberry. This delicious berry is favored by many health experts, including Routhenstein and Natkin.

"Blueberries are loaded with flavonoids, particularly anthocyanins, quercetin, and myricetin, which are linked to improved brain function, decreased risk of heart disease, and promoting healthy aging," Routhenstein says.

Not only are they packed with antioxidants and flavonoids, but blueberries are also "high in potassium and vitamin C, which can help improve heart health and brain function," according to Natkin.

But just how many blueberries should you eat to gain the optimal benefits?

"Aim to include one to two cups of fresh or frozen blueberries in your weekly diet," Routhenstein advises.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.