Tomatoes Are the Healthiest Fruit in the World, CDC Says—Here's Why

You won't want to add them to your smoothie or yogurt parfait, but you will want to pack your lunch and dinner with them. Tomatoes have just been crowned the healthiest fruit in the world (remember, fruit is anything with seeds) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency released its list of "powerhouse" fruits and vegetables, which it defines as those "most strongly associated with reduced chronic disease risk." The first 26 foods on the list are vegetables, mainly of the cruciferous or green leafy varieties. The first fruit to make an appearance on the ranking is tomatoes, which have a nutrient density score of 20.37.

The score was calculated based on the bioavailability of 17 key nutrients. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a medium-sized raw tomato contains the following:

17 grams of vitamin C (19% of the daily value, or DV, recommended for adults)

10 micrograms of vitamin K (8% DV)

296 milligrams of potassium (6% DV)

19 micrograms of folate (5% DV)

What's more, tomatoes are high in two important antioxidants: lycopene and beta-carotene.

A 2021 umbrella review of tomatoes and lycopene found that: "Tomato intake was inversely associated with all-cause mortality, coronary heart disease mortality, cerebrovascular disease mortality, prostate cancer, and gastric cancer. Dietary lycopene intake or serum lycopene was inversely associated with all-cause mortality, prostate cancer, stroke, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and male infertility."

John Erdman, a professor emeritus of nutrition and food science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, recently told , a professor emeritus of nutrition and food science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, recently told The New York Times that tomatoes account for more than 80 percent of lycopene in an average U.S. diet. The fruit retains this antioxidant whether it's eaten raw, cooked, or sun-dried. However, do note that the redder the tomato, the higher the lycopene content (green tomatoes do not contain the antioxidant).

Additionally, Beta-carotene "is converted in the body to vitamin A, which is necessary for healthy eyes and skin," explains the Mayo Clinic . And, tomatoes are 95 percent water, which makes them a great choice to stay hydrated.

On top of its nutrient profile, a tomato also has only 23 calories, less than a gram of fat, and 5 grams of carbohydrates.

By comparison, the top piece of produce on the CDC's "powerhouse" list is watercress, which has a nutrient density score of 100. Following tomato's score of 20.37 are the following fruits:

Lemon: 18.72

Strawberry: 17.59

Orange: 12.91

Lime: 12.23

Grapefruit (pink and red): 11.64

Blackberry: 11.39

Grapefruit (white): 10.47

Apple, banana, raspberry, tangerine, and cranberry did not qualify as nutrient-dense, but that doesn't mean they don't provide their own health benefits.