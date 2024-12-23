Makeup Pro Reviews 4 New "Next Level" Dollar Tree Beauty Items

Dollar Tree is constantly replenishing its beauty aisles with new makeup products and skincare finds, including lipsticks, facial scrubs, moisturizers, brightening serums, mascaras, and eyeliners. If you’re a Dollar Tree regular, then you’re probably familiar with some of the retailer’s marquee brands, such Beauty Intuition and B.Pure, both of which recently dropped new “next level” products, according to shopping and makeup influencer Alexis Simone. In a series of TikTok videos, Alexis gave her unfiltered opinion on the latest items to hit Dollar Tree’s beauty aisle. Get the full scoop here.

1 | Beauty Intuition Scented Lip Masks

Dollar Tree stans know the discount retailer is the place to go for beauty dupes, and its collection of scented lip masks from Beauty Intuition is the latest one to catch Alexis’ eye.

The lip mask line, which is said to be a dupe for Laneige, comes in six flavors: peach cobbler, sweet mint, apple martini, lemon sorbet, rose, and lavender honey.

In a product review video , Alexis said the texture of Beauty Intuition’s lip mask doesn’t level up to Laneige’s. “Laneige gives skincare, whereas this gives makeup,” she noted. Though “nourishing and moisturizing,” the lip mask has “a waxy scent” and feels “stickier” than a traditional lip scrub, she added.

But as for the products’ packaging and appearance, she awarded it five stars. “I do like how the lip balm itself is colored even if it doesn’t look that way on. It’s just a cute little detail,” she shared.

However, she could have used an applicator tool. “It is kind of annoying trying to get it out of here,” she said, using her nail to fish the product out of the jar. “I wish there was a scooper that came with it.”

Her overall thoughts: “For $1.25, I’m not upset…If you put this on, then did your lip combo, it would be good.”