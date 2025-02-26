Dollar Tree Has New $1.25 Beauty Dupes for TRESemmé, EOS, and More

Dollar Tree’s beauty section just got a major dupe refresh, and the new products are giving OGX, Glow Recipe, TRESemmé, and more, shoppers say. The discount retailer has been churning out viral dupes the past several months, including lipsticks and balms that rival Kylie Cosmetics, Laneige, Summer Fridays, and Glossier. And the best part is they only cost $1.25, which in most cases, is more than 50 percent cheaper than the name brand. Keep reading to see which name-brand alternatives you need to stock up on.
1. Dupes for OGX Beauty Hair Care
OGX Beauty makes some of the best shampoo, conditioner, and hair treatments in the game–especially, if you have textured locks or frequently color your hair (their purple conditioner is a miracle worker!). And now, Dollar Tree is selling dupes for OGX Beauty for less than $2 per bottle, which is basically 75 percent cheaper than at Target.
During a recent Dollar Tree shopping spree, TikToker @shopwithme_38 found dupes for OGX’s Argan Oil of Morocco, Brazilian Keratin Smooth, and Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen shampoos and conditioners. They’re from the brand Pro Silk Salon, and also come in a variety of formulas.
2. Dupe for Gisou Lip Oil
Gisou’s Hydrating Lip Oil is perfect for winter because its formula works overtime to hydrate, smooth, and moisturize your lips, which is a must with the windy and frigid weather we’ve been having. But for $28 a pop? You’re better off buying 28 dupes from Beauty Intuition at Dollar Tree for the same price.
3. Dupe for Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
For $58.75 less, you can snag Global Beauty Care’s Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask at Dollar Tree. It’s said to be a dupe for Peter Thomas Roth’s Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, a three-in-one face treatment that exfoliates, peels, and polishes skin.
4. Dupe for Glow Recipe Toner
According to TikToker @rachelxburrows, Global Beauty Care’s Cloudberry + CoQ10 Glowing Toner "has the same ingredients" as the viral toner from Glow Recipe. Dollar Tree’s version looks different aesthetically, but it’s $33.75 cheaper than the name brand.
5. Dupe for EOS Lip Balms
PSA! Dollar Tree is selling dupes for EOS and you can score a mini three-pack for just $1.25. Each set comes with three flavors: Sweet Grapefruit, Fresh Lime, and Lemon Sorbet. On Amazon, a three-pack of EOS lip balms typically retails for $9.
In her review video, TikToker @paigeconstantino said the Beauty Intuition lip balms are "super glossy and hydrating."
"I feel like it’s a pretty medium consistency," she told followers, adding that each flavor smells "just like summer."
6. Dupes for TRESemmé Hair Care
Another newsworthy dupe at Dollar Tree is Spa Luxury’s line of hair care products, which are supposed to be a more affordable alternative for TRESemmé. TikToker @kashesmomma spotted dupes for TRESemmé’s Heat Tamer Spray, Freeze Hold Spray, and Styling Mousse.
As always, Dollar Tree’s dupes retail for $1.25 compared to TRESemmé, whose products go for upwards of $10 at Walmart and other big-box stores.