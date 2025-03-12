Shoppers Are Rushing to Dollar Tree for These $1.25 Stanley Tumbler Dupes

By now, we all know that Dollar Tree can be a fantastic source for some seriously surprising dupes. From skincare and beauty items to decor and home goods, the discount store has become something of a cheat code for getting your hands on the hottest new products at a more affordable price. Now, social media is positively buzzing with shoppers who say they’re running out the door to Dollar Tree to get their hands on Stanley Tumbler dupes.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Walmart and Target for $13 Cheaper.

Shoppers are going crazy for Dollar Tree's Stanley Tumbler dupes.

Part of the experience of shopping at Dollar Tree is keeping a keen eye on the shelves for the newest items—which can get a little easier with some help from fellow customers. In a recent video, TikTok user @itgirlchay showed off the latest drop of cups that look identical to the insulated Stanley tumblers that recently achieved viral fame.

The name-brand cups start at $35 on Stanley’s website for a 30-ounce version, running all the way up to $55 for some limited edition colors. But as you might expect, the Dollar Tree price runs at a much more affordable $1.25.

"These would be so cute in an Easter basket for your little kids! They are so cute!" @itgirlchay says in the clip, adding that it would also be a good idea to personalize them with some DIY crafting. "You can’t beat that for $1.25. You absolutely cannot!"

@itgirlchay I can appreciate a Stanley Dupe…Dupe🥰🤣 #dollartreestanley #dollartreefinds #easterbasket #eastergiftsforkids

There are plenty of options to choose from.

If you were worried about finding the right cup to match your personality, you’re in luck. Customers are pointing out Dollar Tree's impressive selection of colorful cups.

In one video, shoppers had access to different primary and secondary color options like red, blue, hot pink, and green. But other customers stumbled upon an apparent seasonal drop for spring with "pretty pastel colors" dominating the shelves.

@cecilia.ems not bad for $1.25 🤓 #stanleycup #stanley #tumbler #icecube #dollartree #dollartreefinds #fyp #paratipage #paratii #dollartreehaul #dollartreehacks #girlthings #tumblersoftiktok #tumblercups #coldcups #coldcup

But there's one major difference between the original and the dupe.

Of course, you may not be getting exactly the same product with such a reduction in price. One of the Stanley tumbler’s defining features is its insulated interior that can keep drinks warm or cool for much longer than a regular cup. Unfortunately, that may not be the case here.

In the comment section of a video post from TikTok user @homegirl8053, one shopper asks if the Dollar Tree version has any kind of insulation . "They are all plastic, no stainless steel inside or anything," she explains.

RELATED: Dollar Tree and Walmart Are Selling Girl Scout Cookie Dupes—How They Stack Up.

Other shoppers gushed over the find.

But what do other customers think of the latest discount drop? Most made it clear they had plans to get out and pick up one of the Stanley dupes for themselves—if they hadn’t already.

"You can’t beat the price!" one exclaimed.

"OMG I need one, they’re so cute!" another wrote.

"Since discovering Dollar Tree, I have so many cups. Not enough water to fill them!" yet another fan writes.

But it wasn’t all good vibes: As can be the case with Dollar Tree, some users expressed frustration about their locations not carrying the coveted cups. Still, some of the shoppers explained that the drops were very recent, and it might just be a matter of time before they made it into more stores.