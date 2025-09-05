 Skip to content
7 Best Dollar Tree Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Dollar Tree shoppers are grabbing these decor finds, from spooky skulls to mini Christmas trees.

September 5, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is one of my go-to spots for all things decor. From seasonal finds to everyday items, the discount store sells endless options, many costing under $2 and similar in style and quality to those significantly more expensive. Many great items are arriving this week at Dollar Tree stores and online. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1
Spooky Halloween Skulls

skull Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Add a touch of scariness to your space with these plastic Halloween skulls. Just $1.50 each, the hollow, lightweight skull is perfect for indoor or outdoor decor. Place it on a table, use it as part of a centerpiece, create a graveyard display, and more. “Realistic looking, made of plastic, great buy!” writes one shopper. “I love these! I bought a few and decorated my house with them. They display great alongside antique books, on a shelf, etc. I like that they’re plastic so if they happen to get knocked down and batted around like a huge cat toy by a curious four-legged fur baby, all is good. 🙂 Definitely worth the buy.”

2
Scary Yard Stakes

yard stakes Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

I will get a bunch of these Assorted Decorative Halloween Lawn Stakes for my front lawn this year. Also, just $1.50, the frightening stakes are adorned with bats, spiders, and other spooky designs that will entertain trick-or-treaters and guests. They are also great for haunted houses, carnivals, gifts, and more! “I bought a whole case so I could put a support in the center, glue two pieces together and painted them to make a fully 3D sturdy piece. Now they are an amazing gothic style visual block to keep my dogs out of my raised flower beds,” one shopper says.

3
Shimmering Metallic Foliage

metallic foliage Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

I love these Metallic Greenery Bush stems, which are surprisingly elegant and sophisticated-looking. The shimmery pieces of faux foliage are versatile and can be used to fill vases, add to wreaths, or create a modern centerpiece.

4
Rustic Picture Frames

frames Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

These tiny Special Moments Memories Collection Rustic Silver Photo Frames, 2×3 inch, are perfect for framing photos at home or for a special occasion. The silver frames work vertically and horizontally. “Simple, light weight, and the exact color as pictured,” writes a shopper.

5
LED Candles

LED candles Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Stock up on this two-pack of Luminessence Emergency LED Candles for $1.25. The flameless and waxless candles are easy to use and give off enough light. The emergency lights last for 50 hours and operate on 2 AAA batteries. “Worked Great!” one shopper says. “We bought 50 units (100 led candles) for our church candlelight service. Based on the other reviews, I tested them all prior to the event. Out of 100 candles, only two didn’t work. After the testing was complete, I gave the two faulty ones another chance. I slightly stretched out the spring and used different batteries from the ones I’d used to test the whole batch. After this, both worked with no issue. MUCH cheaper than going the Amazon route, and I am satisfied with the product.”

6
Colorful Glass Bottles with Stoppers

glass bottles Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

I love the beautiful colors offered in this Decorative Glass Bottle with stopper, $1.25. The bottles have decorative designs and include a lid.

7
And, These Cute Mini Christmas Trees

holiday tree Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

How cute is this White Table-Top Mini Artificial Christmas Tree? The $1.50 tabletop tree also comes in green. It’s the perfect size for your table, nightstand, or work desk.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
