I have been in full organization mode recently. Any professional organizer will tell you that in order to get super organized, you need to invest in some storage must-haves. These products can get quite pricy at stores like The Container Store and Target, so I always head to Dollar Tree first. The discount store recently got in many great storage items to help you with all your projects. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree storage finds shoppers are grabbing right now.

1 Metal Storage Basket Trays for Mail and Documents

I love these Essentials Wire Storage Basket Trays, available in gold and black, for keeping my desk organized. They are perfect for stashing documents, mail, and random items. “Excellent product! These wire trays are just great and a real value for the money!!” writes one shopper. If you find them, stock up. The biggest complaint shoppers have is that they are hard to find.

2 These Tall Baskets with Handles

These Tall Baskets with Handles measure at 16x10x13.8 in., and shoppers confirm they are well worth the $6 price. “I bought this to help carry food to family events but also found I love it to carry my crochet project to family events. My siblings all liked it. I had to buy more,” writes a shopper.

3 A 6-Cube Storage Rack for $6

Dollar Tree has the best product if you are trying to organize a room but don’t want to spend money on actual shelving. The 6-Cube Storage Rack, $6, gets the job done. “Incredible value for the money, extremely usable. And even customizable and scalable if you’re a clever/DIYer,” writes a shopper.

4 An Over-the-Door Hanger

Shoppers maintain that this Essentials Over the Door 6-Hook Hanger is a deal that can’t be beat at $1.25. “I love how much these hold for $1 I have 4 kids and 7 kids that visit who don’t have suits! I have little girls and big girls and little boys and big boys suits. I need a 4th rack which I am buying this weekend to complete the pallet by the pool,” writes a shopper.

5 These Multi-Use Heavy Duty Storage Bags That Always Sell Out

Shopper rejoice. Essentials Heavy Duty Storage Bags are back in stock. “FANTASTIC USE for everything. These bags are very useful 👌 The XL do not last in the store,” writes a shopper. “Please bring these back to all Dollartree stores! Can’t find them any where! Very useful!” adds another.

6 A Clever Hanging Travel Bag

Another favorite of shoppers? Closet Essentials Hanging Travel Bag, a steal at $1.25 each. “This is so valuable in my travels!!! It holds everything I need when I need to take shower!!! Holds toothbrush, toothpaste, hair spray,hair shampoo, hair conditioner, deodorant, eye care, brush, etc!! Just roll up, place in suitcase and you’re ready for next shower!!” writes a shopper.

7 A Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer

There’s no excuse not to organize your desk with these Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizers for $1.50. “I’m converting a small old DVD/cd cabinet and looked high and low for something that would fit in the tower section of the cabinet. On a whim I got a couple of these little drawers. I’m so glad I did! Can’t beat the price and they fit perfectly! I have a few left to finish my storage section. I can fit all my jewlery and extra make up hair items etc. 10/10,” writes a shopper.