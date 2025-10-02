 Skip to content

7 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals This October

October 2, 2025
Dollar Tree’s October arrivals include gifts, decor, and beauty finds under $2.

October 2, 2025
It’s finally October, and Dollar Tree is here for it. The discount store, which sells items hovering around the $1 price point, is getting in so many amazing products. I found some great deals in the new arrivals section, from holiday decorations and giftable items to acne patches, all at a fraction of the price you will pay at other stores. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree new arrivals this October.

1
Cheerful Christmas Kitchen Towels

holiday towels Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

‘Tis the season to start stocking up on Christmas decor. Dollar Tree is getting in so many holiday decorations already, including these Christmas Kitchen Towels, just $1.50 each. Each features a cheerful holiday message and seasonal design and will add just enough cheer to your cooking space.

2
Great Gift Card Boxes

gift card holder
Dollar Tree

I love giving gift cards for the holidays, especially as teacher gifts. It seems underwhelming to put them in a card. Voila Gift Card Holders are the perfect solution. Available in black, red, silver, and gold for $1.50 each, they are perfectly sized for a gift card and include a bow on the box. I am stocking up on them before they sell out.

3
A Stary Night Globe Light

starry night globe
Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is filling up with so many great gifts. This Starry Night Globe Light, $1,50, offers soothing, color-changing LED light that creates the perfect atmosphere for relaxing evenings, nooks, or stargazing. It is powered by two AAA batteries (not included) and is simple to operate with an ON/OFF button.

4
Seasonal Candle Holders

candle holder
Dollar Tree

I love candles and candle holders. The store just received a shipment of Assorted Christmas Metal Figure Candle Holders in the shapes of birds, Christmas trees, and snowflakes. Each budget-friendly holder features seasonal silhouettes that cast magical shadows when illuminated, perfect for tea lights or votive candles. The best part is, they are just $1.50 each.

5
Snowflake Charger Plates

holiday chargers
Dollar Tree

The charger plates at Dollar Tree will forever be one of the store’s most popular items. They just got a shipment of holiday Gold Charger Plates with beautiful snowflakes for $1.50 each. “The Gold Charger Plate fits perfectly under your food plate (be it plastic or porcelain). The polished finish allows you to prevent spills and leaks to the table. It has snowflake edges around the corners of the charger plate, giving it a festive finish. It is reusable and very easy to carry around. Welcome convenience for every setting!” the description reads.

6
Plaid Holiday Coffee Mugs

holiday mugs
Dollar Tree

Another favorite item at Dollar Tree is the seasonal mugs. The holiday shipment has arrived and is selling quickly. Each seasonal plaid mug is just $1.50. These also make great gifts.

7
Acnes Patches in Fun Shapes

acne patch
Dollar Tree

I am so sick of paying top dollar for name-brand acne patches for my daughter. Dollar Tree to the rescue. These Orchid Non-Medicated Acne Patches come in a pack of 24 for $1.25 and are available in various shapes.

