 Skip to content

7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
October 5, 2025
Fact-Checked

Dollar Tree’s new holiday decor includes stockings, candle holders, towels, and more.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
October 5, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is one of my favorite places to shop for seasonal decor. While I don’t mind investing a little more money in home goods that keep my house looking gorgeous 365 days a year, when it comes to more temporary items that I will only keep out for a month or two, I would rather spend less. Luckily, Dollar Tree has so many fantastic finds, ranging from glassware and mugs to artwork and crafts, that add festive spirit without a big dent to my bank account. But here’s some advice: When shopping for seasonal decor at the Dollar Tree, buy things sooner rather than later. The best products sell out long before Black Friday. And, I just noticed that my local store just got a new shipment of holiday 2025 items in. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree holiday finds hitting shelves this week.

1
Christmas Candle Holders

christmas candle holder
Dollar Tree

These charming Classic Christmas Candle Holders are unbelievably cute. Each features beloved seasonal characters and icons, including Santa, an elf, a pickup truck with a tree, and a holiday house. They will look great on your mantel, dining table, or desk, and with the help of a candle, will light up a room in the holiday spirit. Get one for $1.50 or order a case of 12 online for $18.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
And, Christmas Kitchen Towels

holiday hand towels
Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree shoppers are always enthusiastic about the store’s seasonal selection of hand towels. But none are more exciting than the holiday designs. Christmas Kitchen Towels will sell out fast, available in a few festive prints for just $1.50 each. They also look great in bathrooms.

3
Christmas Bell Door Hangers

door hanger
Dollar Tree

These Christmas Vintage Door Hangers are such a rustic vibe. Each pairs a classic Christmas symbol with natural textures and a farmhouse-style design, bringing cozy country appeal to doors and adding a little jingle to get you in the holiday spirit.

4
Gift Card Tins

tin gift card holder
Dollar Tree

Gift cards are my go-to for teacher and bus driver gifts. These Tin Gift Card Holders are perfect for gifting cards and can also be used to carry around small valuables, keepsakes, and other essential things. Get them for $1.50 each with many designs to choose from.

5
And, These Bottle Holder Gift Bags

bottle gift bags
Dollar Tree

I hate spending money on gift bags. At Target and other stores you can easily spend $5 or more on a bag. I always stock up on gift bags, tissue paper, and other gift wrapping essentials at Dollar Tree, as it offers the most competitive prices. I love these bottle holder bags, $1.50 each, which will be great for bringing wine and bottles of booze as host gifts.

6
Sweater Knit Christmas Stockings

sweater stockings
Dollar Tree

Add cozy charm to your holiday décor with these Sweater Knit Christmas Stockings made from a classic cable-knit texture with a fold-over cuff. If you are crafty, you can personalize it with a name, before hanging it on the mantle for Santa.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Amazon for $23 Cheaper.

7
A Christmas Print Drying Mat

dish mat
Dollar Tree

Another way to infuse the holidays into your kitchen? This Holly Dish Drying Mat. The absorbent mat will make clean-up after your holiday parties a breeze.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • HomeGoods
    HomeGoods
    Daily Living

    9 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Decor Finds

    Relax into cozy blankets, candles and pink trees.

  • 7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds

    It includes stockings, candle holders, and more.

  • walmart storefront against a moon and stars background
    walmart storefront against a moon and stars background
    Daily Living

    7 New PJ Sets From Walmart and Target

    Get cozy for fall with these soft sleeping clothes.

  • 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This October
    7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This October
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items This Month

    New are cinnamon roll candles and lip oils.

  • target store with a blue and yellow lightening background
    target store with a blue and yellow lightening background
    Daily Living

    11 Best Early Target Circle Week Deals

    Act fast, these items are already close to selling out!

  • home depot sign against a blue polka dot background
    home depot sign against a blue polka dot background
    Daily Living

    7 Best Home Depot New Arrivals

    Get fall-ready with new furniture, lawn equipment, and more.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family