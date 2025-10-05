The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is one of my favorite places to shop for seasonal decor. While I don’t mind investing a little more money in home goods that keep my house looking gorgeous 365 days a year, when it comes to more temporary items that I will only keep out for a month or two, I would rather spend less. Luckily, Dollar Tree has so many fantastic finds, ranging from glassware and mugs to artwork and crafts, that add festive spirit without a big dent to my bank account. But here’s some advice: When shopping for seasonal decor at the Dollar Tree, buy things sooner rather than later. The best products sell out long before Black Friday. And, I just noticed that my local store just got a new shipment of holiday 2025 items in. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree holiday finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Christmas Candle Holders

These charming Classic Christmas Candle Holders are unbelievably cute. Each features beloved seasonal characters and icons, including Santa, an elf, a pickup truck with a tree, and a holiday house. They will look great on your mantel, dining table, or desk, and with the help of a candle, will light up a room in the holiday spirit. Get one for $1.50 or order a case of 12 online for $18.

2 And, Christmas Kitchen Towels

Dollar Tree shoppers are always enthusiastic about the store’s seasonal selection of hand towels. But none are more exciting than the holiday designs. Christmas Kitchen Towels will sell out fast, available in a few festive prints for just $1.50 each. They also look great in bathrooms.

3 Christmas Bell Door Hangers

These Christmas Vintage Door Hangers are such a rustic vibe. Each pairs a classic Christmas symbol with natural textures and a farmhouse-style design, bringing cozy country appeal to doors and adding a little jingle to get you in the holiday spirit.

4 Gift Card Tins

Gift cards are my go-to for teacher and bus driver gifts. These Tin Gift Card Holders are perfect for gifting cards and can also be used to carry around small valuables, keepsakes, and other essential things. Get them for $1.50 each with many designs to choose from.

5 And, These Bottle Holder Gift Bags

I hate spending money on gift bags. At Target and other stores you can easily spend $5 or more on a bag. I always stock up on gift bags, tissue paper, and other gift wrapping essentials at Dollar Tree, as it offers the most competitive prices. I love these bottle holder bags, $1.50 each, which will be great for bringing wine and bottles of booze as host gifts.

6 Sweater Knit Christmas Stockings

Add cozy charm to your holiday décor with these Sweater Knit Christmas Stockings made from a classic cable-knit texture with a fold-over cuff. If you are crafty, you can personalize it with a name, before hanging it on the mantle for Santa.

7 A Christmas Print Drying Mat

Another way to infuse the holidays into your kitchen? This Holly Dish Drying Mat. The absorbent mat will make clean-up after your holiday parties a breeze.