The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t shopped the Dollar Tree home goods section recently, run, don’t walk, to your local store. There are so many amazing finds, the majority around $1.25, that will upgrade your living spaces without breaking the bank. From candles and photo frames to satin pillowcases and even storage baskets, there are some serious scores to be had. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree home finds hitting shelves this October.

1 Pretty Flower LED Lights

Infuse flower power into your home with Luminessence Flower LED Lights. The pretty lights glow naturally in your hallway, bedroom, kitchen, etc. And, the package of lights even comes with LR41 alkaline batteries. “Love these flower led lights, for favors or parties,” writes a shopper. Warning: They regularly sell out, so stock up while you can.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Multi-Use Baskets

These multi-use Shore Living woven baskets look a lot more expensive than they actually are. People use them for decor, organization, and even events. “I bought these yesterday to sort/store items in my craft room,” writes a happy shopper. “I bought these two weeks ago, love them. Great quality,” adds another.

3 Lightly Scented Tea Lights

Dollar Tree is famous for its cheap but high-quality candles. This Luminessence Fresh Linen Scented Tealight Candles pack comes with six lightly scented tea lights perfect for your candle holder. Place them in the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, or even in a special event space and enjoy the natural candlelight and subtle but sweet scent.

4 LED Flame-Free Candles

Another customer favorite is back in stock, but will likely sell out fast. Luminessence LED Pillar Candle with Orange Glow is great for no-flame situations. “Beautiful flame free candles. Perfect for the wedding decorations we bought them for,’ writes a shopper. “Perfect size for what I needed. nice clean lines, looks real enough,” adds another.

5 A Wood-Finished 8 x10 Frame

Picture frames are super popular at Dollar Tree. The website just dropped this Special Moments Wood-Finished Picture Frame, which holds an 8 by 10 photo and costs just $1.25. The photo frame has retractable hinges that allow you to insert portrait and landscape photos, and it has a long easel stand at the back, perfect for placing pictures on the desk.

6 Luxe Satin Pillowcases

Satin pillowcases are still super trendy. Home Collection Satin Pillowcase helps to reduce friction, hair frizz, breakage, and wrinkles, at a fraction of the price of other stores. These make such a great gift items for teens, tweens, and kids. “I love them and such a great price that I bought 3 more cases!” writes a shopper. “Definitely buying more ! They feel good & look expensive!” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 Festive Bowls

Enjoy your favorite meals in the Holiday Wreath Bowl, featuring a festive design. They are perfect for enjoying soups, oatmeal, porridge, pasta, and holiday favorites. They are “perect” says a shopper. “I have the dessert plates and they are quality!! Now I will buy the bowls.”